10 Best Planners That’ll Help You Get the New Year off to a Great Start

Astrologically speaking, the date, time, and location you were born determine your natal chart. Natal charts typically paint a cosmic picture for an individual—which planets were in which zodiac signs during their exact birth. Some of the most well-known planetary placements include someone’s sun, moon, and rising signs—which symbolize your mission in life, your emotional security, and how others see you, respectively. However, in terms of astrology, all the planets have different meanings as far as your personality makeup goes. Because astrology can tell you about who you are as a person, it can be a powerful tool for understanding yourself and making decisions aligned with your highest, most authentic self. Cue: planners based on zodiac sign.
