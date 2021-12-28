10 Best Planners That’ll Help You Get the New Year off to a Great Start

After the aisles are cleared from holiday sales, big-box retailers and other shops introduce their new year sales, which usually begin as soon as Christmas is over. The best sales can typically be found at major retailers such as Best Buy and The Home Depot, which carry more inventory and slash prices to entice customers to come back and bolster sales at the beginning of the new year. This season, the best deals are on appliances and home gadgets and furniture. However, shoppers can find good deals on everything from couches to TVs to mattresses. To save the most, customers can search for online coupons through RetailMeNot.com or install the browser extension Honey, which can keep track of items they’re interested in and notify them when they’ve been marked down. These tools can make searching for the perfect appliance or tool less stressful and allow customers to get the most bang for their buck without doing the heavy lifting.

