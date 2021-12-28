ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

PHOTOS: Rush shutout Grizzlies 3-0

By Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Kilgore News Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoaltender Lukas Parik shutout the Utah Grizzlies...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
kfgo.com

NBA roundup: Devin Booker hits milestone in Suns’ win

(Reuters) – Devin Booker matched his season high of 38 points while reaching a milestone as the Phoenix Suns earned a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 16 points and seven assists...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Start#The Utah Grizzlies
Kilgore News Herald

Photos: Blues defeat Oilers 4-2

The St. Louis Blues stayed on top of the Edmonton Oilers taking home a 4-2 win in their return to play on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 after a postponed game Monday night. This is the final game for the Blues before the Winter Classic in Minnesota. Photos by Colter Peterson,...
NHL
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
Kilgore News Herald

Arizona Arizona St Football

1. Help Daniels extend plays: One of the few things the Badgers’ defense has struggled with during Jim Leonhard’s tenure as defensive coordinator is mobile quarterbacks who use their athleticism to extend passing plays, not just run the ball. UW likes to send pressure with its inside linebackers, but its defense can be hurt when those blitzes are picked up or thwarted by a quarterback moving out of the pocket. ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels can do those things, and he’s shown an impressive ability to get throws off just before contact. The Sun Devils must help him do those things by leaving in a running back or tight end to help against blitzers or rolling the pocket to change the angles UW rushers must take.
COLLEGE SPORTS
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Rush defeat division leader Utah Grizzlies

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Rush opened a four – game series against the Utah Grizzlies on Monday and shut out the No. 1 team in the Mountain Division. The Rush defeated the Grizzlies 3-0 thanks to 46 saves from Lukas Parik. That was a season...
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy