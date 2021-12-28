PHOTOS: Rush shutout Grizzlies 3-0

1. Help Daniels extend plays: One of the few things the Badgers’ defense has struggled with during Jim Leonhard’s tenure as defensive coordinator is mobile quarterbacks who use their athleticism to extend passing plays, not just run the ball. UW likes to send pressure with its inside linebackers, but its defense can be hurt when those blitzes are picked up or thwarted by a quarterback moving out of the pocket. ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels can do those things, and he’s shown an impressive ability to get throws off just before contact. The Sun Devils must help him do those things by leaving in a running back or tight end to help against blitzers or rolling the pocket to change the angles UW rushers must take.

