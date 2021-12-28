Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Kings of Napa’ Trailer, ‘Bridgerton’ Premiere Date, ‘Atlanta’ Teaser, ‘Queer Eye’ Trailer, ‘Outlander’ Sneak Peak, ‘Tiger & Bunny 2’ Premiere Date, and More!

Outlander has gone nearly two years since the start of a new season, but the end is in sight for the latest Droughtlander. Season 6 will launch in early March, and Starz decided to celebrate the holiday season by releasing a scene from the premiere episode before the end of 2021. After the intense and heartbreaking Season 5 finale for Claire, this scene from the Season 6 premiere (seen above) shows her back home at Fraser’s Ridge, planning for the future with some new characters arriving. It takes a turn when Jamie makes an emotional and romantic confession, and it could be just the fix that Outlander fans need to make it through the final months of wait.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO