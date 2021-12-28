ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Kings of Napa’ Trailer, ‘Bridgerton’ Premiere Date, ‘Atlanta’ Teaser, ‘Queer Eye’ Trailer, ‘Outlander’ Sneak Peak, ‘Tiger & Bunny 2’ Premiere Date, and More!

By Lee Arvoy
tvsourcemagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings of Napa is set to premiere on OWN January 11. The drama series is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The...

CinemaBlend

See Outlander's Jamie Make An Emotional Confession To Claire In Romantic New Scene From Season 6 Premiere

Outlander has gone nearly two years since the start of a new season, but the end is in sight for the latest Droughtlander. Season 6 will launch in early March, and Starz decided to celebrate the holiday season by releasing a scene from the premiere episode before the end of 2021. After the intense and heartbreaking Season 5 finale for Claire, this scene from the Season 6 premiere (seen above) shows her back home at Fraser’s Ridge, planning for the future with some new characters arriving. It takes a turn when Jamie makes an emotional and romantic confession, and it could be just the fix that Outlander fans need to make it through the final months of wait.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Letterkenny’ Trailer, Disney+ Coming in 2022, Paul Rudd Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Better Things’ Final Season Date, Mitchell Edwards Joins ‘All American: Homecoming’, ‘Head of the Class’ Canceled, and More!

Season ten of Hulu’s Letterkenny is set to premiere December 26. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.
NFL
Gamespot

Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Gets New Trailer, January Premiere Date

HBO has released an official trailer for Season 2 of its original series The Righteous Gemstones. The nine-episode season will kick off on January 9, 2022 with two half-hour episodes. The series "tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work."...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘How I Met Your Father’ Trailer, ‘Killing Eve’ Final Season Date, Sam Waterston Returns to ‘Law & Order’, ‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed, ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Date, ‘American Dad’ Renewed, and More!

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff series How I Met Your Father. The series stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma along with Kim Cattrall portraying the future narrator of Hilary Duff’s character. The series premieres January 18.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: New ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Premiere Date, ‘Search Party’ Trailer, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ First Look, ‘Attack on Titan’ Trailer, ‘Snowfall’ Return Date, ‘Mary Makes It Easy’ Premiere Date, and More!

Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina is now set to premiere January 28, a week earlier than previously announced. Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Atlanta’ Gets Long-Awaited Season 3 Premiere Date From FX

At long last (and boy, do we mean long), FX has a premiere date for the third season of “Atlanta.”. The third season of the Donald Glover-created series will premiere the first two episodes on Thursday, March 24, at 10 p.m. Episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu like all other FX series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Anime News Network

Comments / 0

