ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Swanton hammers Fayette into submission

By Sports Desk
richlandsource.com
 2 days ago

Swanton's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Fayette during a 42-16 blowout in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Swanton and Fayette played in a 51-36 game on January 9, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here....

www.richlandsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sentinel-Echo

Cardinals hold off Bracken County for 42-40 win

The South Laurel Cardinals staved off a late rally from Bracken County to pick up their first win in the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County on Tuesday. The Cardinals were up 30-19 going into the fourth, but a flurry of turnovers and a few three-point shots from the Polar Bears put Bracken County back in the game down the stretch.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WNCT

Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on Gator Bowl roster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep No. 20 Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
richlandsource.com

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans rains down on Matamoras Frontier

Riding a wave of production, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dunked Matamoras Frontier 33-18 on December 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball. We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card. For statewide...
BASKETBALL
richlandsource.com

Richmond Seton Catholic severs Dayton The Miami Valley's hopes

Richmond Seton Catholic notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dayton The Miami Valley 88-76 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 17 , Dayton The Miami Valley squared up on Miamisburg Dayton Christian in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here. We...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Eagles#Visa#Lede Ai#Mvp
richlandsource.com

Norwalk manhandles Sandusky

Norwalk showered the scoreboard with points to drown Sandusky 50-27 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Norwalk thundered in front of Sandusky 34-18 to begin the fourth quarter. The Truckers kept a 25-10 intermission margin at the Blue Streaks' expense. The Truckers pulled ahead in front of the...
NORWALK, OH
richlandsource.com

Morehead Rowan County explodes on Lewistown Indian Lake

Yes, Morehead Rowan County looked superb in beating Lewistown Indian Lake, but no autographs please after its 67-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 20 , Lewistown Indian Lake squared up on De Graff Riverside in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
POLITICS
richlandsource.com

McArthur Vinton County puts an offensive performance on Lynchburg - Clay

McArthur Vinton County handled Lynchburg - Clay 70-48 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on December 28. In recent action on December 20, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Albany Alexander and Lynchburg - Clay took on Chillicothe Huntington on December 18 at Lynchburg - Clay High School. For a full recap, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Goshen outlasts Blanchester

Goshen charged Blanchester and collected a 60-46 victory on December 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 21, Goshen faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Blanchester took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on December 21 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School. Click here for a recap. We...
GOSHEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
richlandsource.com

McArthur Vinton County turns out the lights on Reedsville Eastern

McArthur Vinton County dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 75-42 victory over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio boys basketball on December 29. Recently on December 21 , McArthur Vinton County squared up on The Plains Athens in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here. We...
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Beverly Fort Frye blazes victory trail past Alliance Marlington

Beverly Fort Frye took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Alliance Marlington 61-16 on December 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 61-16 advantage over Alliance Marlington through the first quarter. In recent action on December 22, Alliance Marlington faced off against...
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Thomas Worthington finds its footing in victory over Columbus Bishop Ready

Columbus Bishop Ready had no answers as Thomas Worthington roared to a 67-35 victory on December 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Thomas Worthington took on Delaware Hayes on December 21 at Thomas Worthington High School. Click here for a recap.
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary overpowers Perry in thorough beating

Yes, Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary looked superb in beating Perry, but no autographs please after its 44-21 victory at Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary High on December 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 22 , Perry squared up on Mentor in a...
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Dayton Meadowdale unleashes full fury on Toledo Scott

Dayton Meadowdale showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Toledo Scott 71-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 18 , Dayton Meadowdale squared up on Dayton Stivers in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. We want your...
ENVIRONMENT
richlandsource.com

Glen Dale John Marshall takes a toll on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Playing with a winning hand, Glen Dale John Marshall trumped Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 54-37 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card. For...
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Onsted rides the rough off Pioneer North Central

Onsted tipped and eventually toppled Pioneer North Central 70-60 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 29. Recently on December 21 , Pioneer North Central squared up on Montpelier in a basketball game . For more, click here. We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy