Gunman slays 4 people in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police

The bodies of four adults and three children were found inside a home in Minnesota’s Moorhead city on Saturday, according to the police.The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, reported CBS Local.Authorities were called by family members who had found the bodies of the victims a little before 8pm on Saturday during a welfare check, reported the Associated Press.Moorhead’s fire department had responded to a call for a carbon monoxide detector check at 12.56am on Sunday, hours after the bodies were discovered, reported local news outlet Inforum,...
