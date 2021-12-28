ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunman slays 4 people in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police

DENVER (Reuters) – A lone gunman shot four people to death...

Caught on video: 3 people robbed and beaten by suspects dressed as police

HANCOCK PARK, Calif. (WKRC/KCAL/KCBS/CNN Newsource) - An alarming video is circulating on social media of three people being beaten and robbed at gunpoint. The assailants were wearing police jackets, impersonating officers. Video of the attack was captured by a security camera around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. The LAPD says...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Denver shooting spree death toll rises to five as authorities say suspect knew his victims

Denver was reeling on Tuesday after a gunman killed five people in a violent killing spree across the metro area before a three-year veteran police officer, already wounded, killed him in a shoutout.Lyndon James McLeod, 47, began his shooting spree in Denver around 5pm Monday, police said on Tuesday in a news conference. He was known to police and had been investigated twice before but no charges were filed.Travelling in a van, McLeod first opened fire in the South Broadway neighbourhood of Denver. He shot two women and wounded a man before heading to the Cheesman Park neighbourhood, where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks

A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out the shootings, which took place in less than an hour Monday at several locations around the metro area, Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said Wednesday. McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot through business or personal relationships, police have said. Four of those shot were attacked at tattoo shops....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Denver gunman who killed five wrote book described as an ‘800-page Alt-Right rant’

The shooter who killed five people and injured others in a rampage in Denver, Colorado, was known to authorities and had written books about murdering residents of the city, reports suggest. Lyndon James McLeod, an alleged author and former Denver tattoo business owner, was identified by authorities on Tuesday as the shooter who was shot dead by police. Paul Pazen, the head of Denver Police Department, said McLeod was known to almost all of his victims and had been on his department’s radar before Monday’s shootings. His victims were reportedly targeted based on historic personal and businesses dealings, authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Seven found dead in Minnesota home

The bodies of four adults and three children were found inside a home in Minnesota’s Moorhead city on Saturday, according to the police.The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, reported CBS Local.Authorities were called by family members who had found the bodies of the victims a little before 8pm on Saturday during a welfare check, reported the Associated Press.Moorhead’s fire department had responded to a call for a carbon monoxide detector check at 12.56am on Sunday, hours after the bodies were discovered, reported local news outlet Inforum,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

