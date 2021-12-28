ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Year in Review: Robert Horvath, Horvath & Tremblay

How has your working environment changed over the last year?. We learned that our company was very portable—we were able to pivot very quickly, most of our brokers were very efficient working from home. We did miss the collaborative nature of our trading floors—there is an energy and information flow that...

2021 Year in Review: Davon Peters, M.C. O’Brien, Inc.

Company Name: M.C. O’Brien, Inc. How has your working environment changed over the last year?. The new environment requires brokers to be more dynamic in their approach to brokerage. As a result, I see brokers deploying a new range of technologies, i.e, CRM, virtual tours, and web-based marketing platforms, to help them with their day-to-day business.
2021 Year in Review: Wojciech Jackowski, Offit Kurman

Job Title: Principal and Chair of the Commercial Litigation Practice (North) What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. As legal professionals representing real estate owners and design professionals, we’ve contended with the implications of delayed justice for over a year, while balancing the safety of clients, jurists, court personnel, and lawyers. However, the pandemic presented an opportunity few could have foreseen—a chance to modernize an archaic system, riddled with decades-old rules and practices, previously resistant to internet transformation. Adaptability and resiliency were the two main takeaways. We attorneys seamlessly transitioned into the world of virtual hearings and proceedings, with all their awkward moments, while providing outsized time-savings for clients. We now consider them the mainstays. Courts will likely continue to upgrade their antiquated rules and infrastructure to accommodate more virtual attendance and participation.
2021 Year in Review: Jessica Licalzi Kurzyna, Mojo Stumer Associates

Job Title: Lead Interior Designer / Senior Associate. What was your greatest professional accomplishment or most notable project, deal, or transaction in 2021?. We were recently given the cover of Florida Design for a Miami Apartment which we have received many accolades from others in the industry and potential new clients calling with similar apartment interior projects looking to meet with interest in our firm.
2021 Year in Review: Janet Bortz, The Kislak Company, Inc.

Company Name: The Kislak Company, Inc. What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. Resilience. Initially we all felt fearful and concerned about the future of business and the economy. However as we moved into 2021, real estate, banking/financing and demand for investment property took off. A real testament to our perseverance, optimism and the strength of the real estate market. Working in the face-to-face business of investment real estate brokerage was challenging. Client meetings, site visits, and facilitating deals with banks and third parties all had to reset. Fortunately, having 20 years in the business and many long-term client relationships allowed me an easier transition to phone and remote contact. Gradually demand got stronger with limited supply of available properties resulting in a very competitive market.
2021 Year in Review: Joe Yacobellis, Mojo Stumer Associates

What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. Diversify your work. When the commercial and corporate work slowed down, our residential studio was busier than ever. We got through the pandemic with zero layoffs, and without ever slowing pace, in fact we’ve grown and are continuing to grow. We’ve always practiced in all typologies, and not being reliant on any one particular sector of the market helps make it through these tough times. It’s great to see commercial work has steadily been returning over the last 6-12 months and our ratio of commercial projects to residential is almost back to its pre-pandemic balance.
NSX Year in Review: 2021

With 2022 just around the corner, we can’t help but look back at the past year. 2021 was one for the books, as the world continued to navigate the ups and downs of the pandemic and the new way of working. It was also a big year for NSX, with many firsts, releases, awards and events. Before we head into the new year, take a quick trip down memory lane with us for an NSX year in review and reminisce on all the news we shared this year:
OpenWHO.org: 2021 year in review

In its fifth year of operation, WHO’s OpenWHO.org learning platform has undergone significant development and expansion to meet the ongoing challenges of complex health emergencies globally. With increased engagement among learners during the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of major milestones were reached in 2021 highlighting the role OpenWHO plays in strengthening global health emergency response through online knowledge transfer.
Douglas Elliman Goes Public After Spinoff of Tobacco Biz Vector Group

Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
SmartAsset

What Is a Private Trust Company?

A private trust company or family trust company is an estate planning tool that can be used to preserve wealth. This type of trust entity is most often used by high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals. For example, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Private Trust Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Stocks for the Next Decade

Holding these two stocks in a diversified portfolio could be an amazing choice 10 years down the road. Doximity has created an industry-leading platform that has become invaluable to advertisers. DermTech’s product stands tall against competitors, and its size allows the company to potentially produce incredible growth. The stock...
T. Rowe Price completes $4.2 billion acquisition of New York investment firm

T. Rowe Price Group completed its planned acquisition of New York-based Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 billion Wednesday, making its first big expansion into private markets as it looks to grow beyond its better-known mutual fund retirement business. The Baltimore-based money management firm said it acquired 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, an alternative credit manager with $53 billion of capital ...
Two-Thirds of 2021's IPOs Now Trading Below Offering Price

While there were many initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2021, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) says two-thirds of the companies that went public in the U.S. are trading under their IPO prices. On Wednesday (Dec. 29), the WSJ noted that there was more money than ever from IPOs in 2021,...
1 Recent Travel IPO to Watch in 2022

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) is the largest vacation rental management company in the United States, but still only manages fewer than 1% of the properties in its addressable market. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 7, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel sits down with Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts to learn more about what the company does and how it's different from other recent vacation-focused IPOs like Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).
How a Cash Refund Annuity Works

Annuities are a valuable tool for retirement income. They turn your account balance into a stream of monthly payments that an investor cannot outlive. However, the major downside to an annuity is that, if the account holder passes away quickly, … Continue reading → The post How a Cash Refund Annuity Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
