ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Year of the Black Queer Revolution

Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October, I married the love of my life at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia. Among towering Asian statues and a replica of an Egyptian sphinx, more than 100 people made the wedding feel like a mini Met Gala. Our cake was designed by a transgender baker who had the Pride...

au.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hypebae

Black Feminist Author bell hooks Dies at 69

Bell hooks, arguably one of the leading voices of Black feminism, gender and race theory, has passed away at age 69. A pioneer for intersectional and inclusive feminism, long before we could utter the phrase, hooks used her tender yet discerning voice to empower and raise the consciousness of her readers.
SOCIETY
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Philadelphia, PA
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Washington Monthly

Why Americans Don’t Know Enough About Black History

In marking the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre last summer, The Oklahoman reported that many people had never even heard of it. Of course, it’s shameful that so many of our fellow citizens are unaware of “one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history.” But it is not terribly surprising.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Bayard Rustin
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Rupaul
Person
Dave Chappelle
New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
GV Wire

Ian Bremmer: Black Americans, the 1619 Project, and Nikole Hannah-Jones

In a new GZERO World interview, Ian Bremmer talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones about her landmark 1619 Project. After it was published, Jones’ work seemed to unleash a full-blown culture war over its central theme that the foundation of America’s economic and political greatness was slavery.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Twitter#Queer#Music Video#Homosexuality#Racism#The Penn Museum#Asian#Egyptian#The Supreme Court#Obergefell V Hodges#The Harlem Renaissance#The Washington Blade
blavity.com

Watch Nikole Hannah-Jones Check NBC Journalist On His Bias

In addition to being a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, a New York Times bestselling author and a professor at Howard University, Nikole Hannah-Jones might as well list “calls out racist BS” as a profession. The architect of The 1619 Project has constantly battled attacks and criticisms from academics, politicians and online trolls since 2019, when she debuted her examination of the centrality of slavery and racism in American history. With the recent release of the project’s book form, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, the hate from conservative academics, elected officials and social media denizens has exploded again.
ENTERTAINMENT
Teen Vogue

5 Nonfiction Books That Changed My Life This Year

The year 2021 has been one of change, growth, and healing. Humanity was launched headfirst into this new decade, whether we were ready for it or not, while still processing trauma from the ongoing pandemic and navigating a new political landscape under the Biden administration. Young people especially are developing a new political consciousness as the climate crisis worsens and the Democratic trifecta in power fails to meet the people’s basic needs. While the education system is under attack nationwide, young people are taking education into their own hands.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TravelNoire

How The Diaspora Remembers The Late bell hooks

Bell hooks, an author, visionary, educator and fierce defender of a version of feminism that catered beyond the circle of white middle-class women, died on Wednesday 15 December 2021, age 69. hooks, who was renowned for her writings on radical love and visions of reimagined life for Black communities globally,...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes by Zoë Playdon review – a fascinating transgender life

Historical biography always involves a certain amount of detective work, but Professor Zoë Playdon has had to contend with an additional challenge in the writing of her first book, The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes. As the title implies, information about her subject was not just scant, but much had been actively suppressed. Now Playdon’s determined labours have brought this extraordinary story to light.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Primetimer

In 2021, The Wonder Years, Swagger and Colin in Black and White challenged stereotypes about Black boyhood

They joined previously launched shows like All American and David Makes Man "in centering the vulnerability, curiosity and emotional complexity of Black boys," says Salamishah Tillet. "The result has been that in 2021, we could find more nuanced portrayals of Black boyhood on TV than ever before. These shows challenge not only the predominance of coming-of-age narratives about white male adolescents but also the longstanding typecasting of Black boys onscreen as impoverished, clownish, hyper-violent or otherwise threatening." As Wonder Years reboot creator Saladin K. Patterson explains: "I just want to be a part of that conversation. And just show a different side of a Black boy that is intelligent, that’s sensitive, that doesn’t always get the girl, but has a very high emotional I.Q.” Tillet adds: "This shouldn’t feel exceptional, but it does. I watched the original Wonder Years as a kid in the late 1980s, but the only Black boys I saw on television at that time were there for comedic relief, like the awkward Steve Urkel from Family Matters or the frequently ridiculous Carlton Banks of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The best I could hope for was a two-dimensional supporting character like Theo Huxtable of The Cosby Show, and of course his portrayal was a rejection of earlier shows like Diff’rent Strokes and Webster that featured orphaned Black boys saved by wealthy white households. Later, I watched movies, like Boyz N The Hood, Juice and Menace II Society, all of which showed young Black protagonists trapped in the cycle of gun, gang and police violence. With the exception of the more well-rounded comedy Everybody Hates Chris, it was still hard in the 2000s to find a show, even well-intentioned ones like The Wire, that attended to the concerns of young Black men with seriousness and nuance or without inevitably framing their lives as shaped by poverty and a winnowing of opportunity."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy