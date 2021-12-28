ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Year in Review: Wojciech Jackowski, Offit Kurman

Job Title: Principal and Chair of the Commercial Litigation Practice (North) What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. As legal professionals representing real estate owners and design professionals, we’ve contended with the implications of delayed justice for over a year, while balancing the safety of clients,...

2021 Year in Review: Joe Yacobellis, Mojo Stumer Associates

What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. Diversify your work. When the commercial and corporate work slowed down, our residential studio was busier than ever. We got through the pandemic with zero layoffs, and without ever slowing pace, in fact we’ve grown and are continuing to grow. We’ve always practiced in all typologies, and not being reliant on any one particular sector of the market helps make it through these tough times. It’s great to see commercial work has steadily been returning over the last 6-12 months and our ratio of commercial projects to residential is almost back to its pre-pandemic balance.
2021 Year in Review: Davon Peters, M.C. O’Brien, Inc.

Company Name: M.C. O’Brien, Inc. How has your working environment changed over the last year?. The new environment requires brokers to be more dynamic in their approach to brokerage. As a result, I see brokers deploying a new range of technologies, i.e, CRM, virtual tours, and web-based marketing platforms, to help them with their day-to-day business.
The Year in Review

Products Finishing offers a look back at some of the most noteworthy finishing industry stories from 2021. As we countdown to the new year, Products Finishing has taken some time to reflect on what 2021 held for those in the finishing industry. The year was one of constant anticipation and hope for things to get better and return to normal after a year of quarantines, working from home and social distancing. While some progress was made with the careful return of tradeshows and networking events, these events were, by necessity, of a much smaller scope than in a normal year.
OpenWHO.org: 2021 year in review

In its fifth year of operation, WHO’s OpenWHO.org learning platform has undergone significant development and expansion to meet the ongoing challenges of complex health emergencies globally. With increased engagement among learners during the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of major milestones were reached in 2021 highlighting the role OpenWHO plays in strengthening global health emergency response through online knowledge transfer.
New Chicago Rule Effective Jan. 1 Requires Anyone Hiring A Domestic Worker To Provide A Written Contract

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose. Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners. The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker. “I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.” Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
The legal talent war that broke out in 2021 shows no sign of slowing down

(Reuters) - It's a good time to be an associate at a major law firm—provided you don’t mind working long hours. A surge in client demand and shortage of lawyers to meet it prompted large U.S. firms to roll out multiple bonuses, boost base salaries, and find creative ways to stand out from the competition. Several legal recruiters and industry experts said they’ve never seen such a fierce war for associate and partner talent, and they expect the red-hot hiring market to carry on well into 2022.
Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
Birdman Sued For Not Paying His $33K-A-Month Rent For Months

Los Angeles, Ca – Birdman — born Bryan Williams — has been swamped with lawsuits for most of his decorated career and the 2020s are shaping up to be no different. According to RadarOnline, Stunna is being sued by Cycad Management for failing to pay five months of rent on his cozy Bel-Air mansion in California.
Commissioners Approve Annual Contracts

The Daviess County Commissioners approved several contracts at yesterday’s meeting. The first was a contract with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation in the amount of $87,500 paid bi-annually. The board also approved a letter of engagement from the county to attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg to assist with the ARPA funds.
Understanding Conventional Life Estates

A conventional life estate grants possession and limited ownership of an asset to someone for as long as they live. It can be created using a deed, specified in a will or included as part of a trust.  Life estates are … Continue reading → The post Understanding Conventional Life Estates appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Who Is a Remainderman in a Life Estate?

Estate planning is complicated and there are many ways you can protect your assets after your death. One way is to establish a life estate for the person you want to live there for their lifetime. A remainderman is a … Continue reading → The post Who Is a Remainderman in a Life Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Esports giant Riot settles discrimination case for $100M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Riot Games, the publisher behind esports giant “League of Legends,” agreed Monday night to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination, and sexual harassment. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 after gaming website Kotaku published a story detailing a sexist culture at Los Angeles-based […]
Attorney-in-Fact vs. Power of Attorney

When you need someone to make legally binding decisions on your behalf, you grant them that authority with a power of attorney form. There are many titles for the person who exercises this authority on your behalf. One such title … Continue reading → The post Attorney-in-Fact vs. Power of Attorney appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?

With the world facing an ever-growing number of environmental and social challenges, investors are increasingly expecting corporations to “do the right thing” and contribute positively to the community. This is known as corporate social responsibility or CSR. Investors play an important role pushing firms towards becoming better corporate citizens. So, what do investors (including those of us with superannuation invested in companies) need to know about corporate social responsibility? And why does it matter? Read more: Brands backing Black Lives Matter: it might be a marketing...
The new rules of Monopoly

Washington has spent decades playing from the same rulebook in the game of keeping dominant businesses from snuffing out the competition. But a new breed of antitrust enforcers say those rules are rigged against consumers — and in favor of Big Tech. They say it’s time to change the game.
