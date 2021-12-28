2021 Year in Review: William O’Brien, M.C. O’Brien, Inc.

What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. Diversify your work. When the commercial and corporate work slowed down, our residential studio was busier than ever. We got through the pandemic with zero layoffs, and without ever slowing pace, in fact we’ve grown and are continuing to grow. We’ve always practiced in all typologies, and not being reliant on any one particular sector of the market helps make it through these tough times. It’s great to see commercial work has steadily been returning over the last 6-12 months and our ratio of commercial projects to residential is almost back to its pre-pandemic balance.

