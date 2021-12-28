ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2021 Year in Review: Davon Peters, M.C. O’Brien, Inc.

 2 days ago

Company Name: M.C. O’Brien, Inc. How has your working environment changed over the last year?. The new environment requires brokers to be more dynamic in their approach to brokerage. As a result, I see brokers deploying a new range of technologies, i.e, CRM, virtual tours, and web-based marketing platforms, to help...

2021 Year in Review: Larry Ross, LJR Realty

What are your predictions for your industry in 2022?. We are in our fourth industrial revolution and with that comes resistive change. While old school fundamentals remain, the processes have become much more efficient. If someone told you 15 years ago that you could close on a property remotely, conduct a zoom inspection or buy virtual property in a meta world with NFT you would have been laughed at. Leveraging current social media and AI/Proptech tools makes our industry exciting and more streamlined, however finding a balancing between physical and remote employment remains one of our immediate challenges in 2022.
2021 Year in Review: Robert Horvath, Horvath & Tremblay

How has your working environment changed over the last year?. We learned that our company was very portable—we were able to pivot very quickly, most of our brokers were very efficient working from home. We did miss the collaborative nature of our trading floors—there is an energy and information flow that does not happen at home. The pandemic reinforced that office collaboration is key to our long-term success as a firm. We are fully back in our offices in the U.S.—in-person collaboration is back—our decisions and results are better as a collective unit.
2021 Year in Review: Jessica Licalzi Kurzyna, Mojo Stumer Associates

Job Title: Lead Interior Designer / Senior Associate. What was your greatest professional accomplishment or most notable project, deal, or transaction in 2021?. We were recently given the cover of Florida Design for a Miami Apartment which we have received many accolades from others in the industry and potential new clients calling with similar apartment interior projects looking to meet with interest in our firm.
2021 Year in Review: Janet Bortz, The Kislak Company, Inc.

Company Name: The Kislak Company, Inc. What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. Resilience. Initially we all felt fearful and concerned about the future of business and the economy. However as we moved into 2021, real estate, banking/financing and demand for investment property took off. A real testament to our perseverance, optimism and the strength of the real estate market. Working in the face-to-face business of investment real estate brokerage was challenging. Client meetings, site visits, and facilitating deals with banks and third parties all had to reset. Fortunately, having 20 years in the business and many long-term client relationships allowed me an easier transition to phone and remote contact. Gradually demand got stronger with limited supply of available properties resulting in a very competitive market.
2021 Year in Review: Wojciech Jackowski, Offit Kurman

Job Title: Principal and Chair of the Commercial Litigation Practice (North) What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. As legal professionals representing real estate owners and design professionals, we’ve contended with the implications of delayed justice for over a year, while balancing the safety of clients, jurists, court personnel, and lawyers. However, the pandemic presented an opportunity few could have foreseen—a chance to modernize an archaic system, riddled with decades-old rules and practices, previously resistant to internet transformation. Adaptability and resiliency were the two main takeaways. We attorneys seamlessly transitioned into the world of virtual hearings and proceedings, with all their awkward moments, while providing outsized time-savings for clients. We now consider them the mainstays. Courts will likely continue to upgrade their antiquated rules and infrastructure to accommodate more virtual attendance and participation.
World Health Organization

OpenWHO.org: 2021 year in review

In its fifth year of operation, WHO’s OpenWHO.org learning platform has undergone significant development and expansion to meet the ongoing challenges of complex health emergencies globally. With increased engagement among learners during the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of major milestones were reached in 2021 highlighting the role OpenWHO plays in strengthening global health emergency response through online knowledge transfer.
martechseries.com

UserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company

Company wins several more 2021 top distinctions for product, leadership, and workplace culture excellence. UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it recently won several more coveted awards for its company leadership, workplace culture, and products. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows...
Inside Indiana Business

MD Logistics Co-Founder Dies

Plainfield-based MD Logistics is mourning the loss of one of its co-founders. Mark Sell, who had previously served as the company’s chief executive officer and was most recently its executive advisor, has died after a brief battle with cancer. Sell had stepped down as president and CEO in October,...
Entrepreneur

Definitive Handbook on Fortifying Your Digital Footprint

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Technology is key to building a robust business brand in today’s hyper-competitive market space. From driving business processes and cost efficiencies to solving business and customer-centric problems – the space for technology solutions in business is getting bigger. With a keen appreciation of technology's role in business innovation, Anil Dobani shares how brands can fortify their digital footprint.
dbusiness.com

Prism Labs, LLC

Prism Lab’s, LLC, Michigan’s premier lab dedicated to functional medicine diagnostic services, was founded by a man who believes that perseverance, commitment, planning, and hard work can take you wherever you want to go in life. Joe Ruefiel, owner and founder of Prism Lab in Rochester, came to...
pymnts

BestRx Offering Its Local Pharmacies More Delivery Options With STAT Integration

Independent pharmacy solution platform BestRx is integrating with STAT to offer a full suite of on-demand and overnight delivery services for independent drugstores, including flat-rate pricing. “BestRx understands how important it is for pharmacies to be able to deliver vital prescriptions quickly and efficiently to their patients — and to...
freightwaves.com

Lean Solutions adds business process outsourcing to nearshoring offerings

Perhaps no industry has such lopsided supply and demand for labor as transportation and logistics. Not only is new talent harder to come by but the ever-growing need to move more freight faster is making it nearly impossible to keep pace. Now more than ever it’s becoming evident that today’s unusual labor market calls for unconventional staffing solutions.
