2021 Year in Review: Davon Peters, M.C. O’Brien, Inc.

Job Title: Principal and Chair of the Commercial Litigation Practice (North) What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. As legal professionals representing real estate owners and design professionals, we’ve contended with the implications of delayed justice for over a year, while balancing the safety of clients, jurists, court personnel, and lawyers. However, the pandemic presented an opportunity few could have foreseen—a chance to modernize an archaic system, riddled with decades-old rules and practices, previously resistant to internet transformation. Adaptability and resiliency were the two main takeaways. We attorneys seamlessly transitioned into the world of virtual hearings and proceedings, with all their awkward moments, while providing outsized time-savings for clients. We now consider them the mainstays. Courts will likely continue to upgrade their antiquated rules and infrastructure to accommodate more virtual attendance and participation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO