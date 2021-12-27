1902 silent film added to National Film Registry

Twenty-five films were recently added to the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry.

One was a 1902 silent film filmed in Indianapolis called “Ringling Bros. Parade Film.”

“Ringling Bros. Parade Film” is the 11th oldest film on the registry.

A 1902 silent film is among 25 films recently added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

Filmed in Indianapolis, “Ringling Bros. Parade Film” is a 3-minute silent film that follows Ringling Bros. circus animals traveling down the street past the Indiana Statehouse in a parade. The film was released by the Selig Polyscope Company in July 1902.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The Associated Press reported the film was discovered in the 1970s in the basement of a couple’s Oakland, Calif., home and was donated to the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum in Fremont, Calif., in 2011.

“Ringling Bros. Parade Film” is the 11th oldest film on the registry.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA