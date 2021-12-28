ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2021 Year in Review: Larry Ross, LJR Realty

nyrej.com
 2 days ago

What are your predictions for your industry in 2022?. We are in our fourth industrial revolution and with that comes resistive change. While old school fundamentals remain,...

nyrej.com

Comments / 0

Related
nyrej.com

2021 Year in Review: Wojciech Jackowski, Offit Kurman

Job Title: Principal and Chair of the Commercial Litigation Practice (North) What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. As legal professionals representing real estate owners and design professionals, we’ve contended with the implications of delayed justice for over a year, while balancing the safety of clients, jurists, court personnel, and lawyers. However, the pandemic presented an opportunity few could have foreseen—a chance to modernize an archaic system, riddled with decades-old rules and practices, previously resistant to internet transformation. Adaptability and resiliency were the two main takeaways. We attorneys seamlessly transitioned into the world of virtual hearings and proceedings, with all their awkward moments, while providing outsized time-savings for clients. We now consider them the mainstays. Courts will likely continue to upgrade their antiquated rules and infrastructure to accommodate more virtual attendance and participation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyrej.com

2021 Year in Review: William O’Brien, M.C. O’Brien, Inc.

Company Name: M.C. O’Brien, Inc. What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. There are just some things in life you cannot predict or plan for. How has your working environment changed over the last year?. We are doing less in-person showings and using virtual...
BUSINESS
nyrej.com

2021 Year in Review: Janet Bortz, The Kislak Company, Inc.

Company Name: The Kislak Company, Inc. What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. Resilience. Initially we all felt fearful and concerned about the future of business and the economy. However as we moved into 2021, real estate, banking/financing and demand for investment property took off. A real testament to our perseverance, optimism and the strength of the real estate market. Working in the face-to-face business of investment real estate brokerage was challenging. Client meetings, site visits, and facilitating deals with banks and third parties all had to reset. Fortunately, having 20 years in the business and many long-term client relationships allowed me an easier transition to phone and remote contact. Gradually demand got stronger with limited supply of available properties resulting in a very competitive market.
ECONOMY
nyrej.com

2021 Year in Review: Joe Yacobellis, Mojo Stumer Associates

What was the biggest lesson you learned while working during the pandemic?. Diversify your work. When the commercial and corporate work slowed down, our residential studio was busier than ever. We got through the pandemic with zero layoffs, and without ever slowing pace, in fact we’ve grown and are continuing to grow. We’ve always practiced in all typologies, and not being reliant on any one particular sector of the market helps make it through these tough times. It’s great to see commercial work has steadily been returning over the last 6-12 months and our ratio of commercial projects to residential is almost back to its pre-pandemic balance.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ross
nyrej.com

2021 Year in Review: Robert Horvath, Horvath & Tremblay

How has your working environment changed over the last year?. We learned that our company was very portable—we were able to pivot very quickly, most of our brokers were very efficient working from home. We did miss the collaborative nature of our trading floors—there is an energy and information flow that does not happen at home. The pandemic reinforced that office collaboration is key to our long-term success as a firm. We are fully back in our offices in the U.S.—in-person collaboration is back—our decisions and results are better as a collective unit.
BUSINESS
nyrej.com

2021 Year in Review: Jessica Licalzi Kurzyna, Mojo Stumer Associates

Job Title: Lead Interior Designer / Senior Associate. What was your greatest professional accomplishment or most notable project, deal, or transaction in 2021?. We were recently given the cover of Florida Design for a Miami Apartment which we have received many accolades from others in the industry and potential new clients calling with similar apartment interior projects looking to meet with interest in our firm.
HOME & GARDEN
World Health Organization

OpenWHO.org: 2021 year in review

In its fifth year of operation, WHO’s OpenWHO.org learning platform has undergone significant development and expansion to meet the ongoing challenges of complex health emergencies globally. With increased engagement among learners during the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of major milestones were reached in 2021 highlighting the role OpenWHO plays in strengthening global health emergency response through online knowledge transfer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
finextra.com

Finextra's year in review

With 2021 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most popular news items and community engagement activities over the course of the past year. Bitcoin may "break down altogether", according to BIS general manager Agustin Carstens, who has also poured cold water on stablecoin projects such as the Facebook-led Diem and argued that if digital currencies are needed they should be issued by central banks.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Year In Review#Ljr Realty#Nft#Ai Proptech
The Baltimore Sun

T. Rowe Price completes $4.2 billion acquisition of New York investment firm

T. Rowe Price Group completed its planned acquisition of New York-based Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 billion Wednesday, making its first big expansion into private markets as it looks to grow beyond its better-known mutual fund retirement business. The Baltimore-based money management firm said it acquired 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, an alternative credit manager with $53 billion of capital ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Stocks for the Next Decade

Holding these two stocks in a diversified portfolio could be an amazing choice 10 years down the road. Doximity has created an industry-leading platform that has become invaluable to advertisers. DermTech’s product stands tall against competitors, and its size allows the company to potentially produce incredible growth. The stock...
STOCKS
Silicon Valley

Larry Magid: A tumultuous year for tech

2021 wasn’t a banner year for technology innovations, but there were some interesting products launched this past year. It was also a. year of challenges due to a worldwide chip shortage, surges in COVID-19 infections and widespread criticism and cynicism about the impact of at least some tech companies on our society.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

This Stock Yields Over 8% and Could Be Worth a Look

Mortgage REITs are known for their high dividend yields, but they aren't right for all investors, and some are a little too risky for most. However, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) might be worth a closer look for income-seekers. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 10, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why this commercial mortgage lender could be a good combination of income and safety.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

Residuary Estate Definition and Example

When mapping out your estate plan, you may come across the term “residuary estate.” In simple terms, a residuary estate is any part of your estate that hasn’t been distributed to your heirs through a last will and testament. Also … Continue reading → The post Residuary Estate Definition and Example appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Douglas Elliman Goes Public After Spinoff of Tobacco Biz Vector Group

Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy