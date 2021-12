Upper Merion Township Department of Public Safety - King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Upper Merion Township is a Second-Class Township and is governed and supervised by a Board of Supervisors. An appointed Township Manager supervises day-to-day municipal functions. The Director of Public Safety reports directly to the Township Manager. And the Chief of Fire and Emergency Medical Services reports directly to the Director of Public Safety. The Chief of Fire and EMS is responsible for the overall operation of all Fire and EMS Department activities and coordination with other township departments and area public and private sector emergency response partners whom the Township relies on every day. Upper Merion Township seeks candidates for the position of Chief of Fire and EMS that can transform the Fire and EMS Department to meet the evolving needs of the community within the Township’s goal and objectives. While perspective and experience are important, the successful candidate must be able to conceptualize a path forward for the Department that highlights the investment needed by all team members, both volunteer and paid, in the Department’s ability to effectively serve the community.

