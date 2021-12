As countries recover and adapt to the new normal, how we work, how we live, how we lead and how we think about the future has dramatically changed. When we think about the future of work, the concept of flexibility and hybrid workplaces has shifted not just our view, but also how business leaders assess their organization’s operations. This behaviour and management change has challenged many, but equally, it has opened opportunities to redefine what truly matters, for colleagues, teams, and companies.

