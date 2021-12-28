Ready for the ebike evolution?

Crafted with premium components, the Arrow B1 carbon fiber eBike offers an incredible bang for your buck. No, it’s not a cheap electric bike, it’s a great value with its carbon fiber frame and impressive tech. This includes a powerful 750-watt motor to take you anywhere you want to go. Moreover, its hydraulic brakes keep you safe on the road. With waterproof components, it’s a bike you can ride in any weather. Furthermore, it has a 20 mph maximum speed—or you can choose the 45 mph+ off-road model! Weighing only 35 pounds, it boasts a range of 50–75 miles. And, when you deplete the battery, simply charge it up in only 2 hours! Finally, view your ride’s details on the handlebar display so you know how far and how fast you’ve gone.
Comments / 0