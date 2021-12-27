ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Binance Gets Its First Gulf Crypto Regulatory Nod in Bahrain

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLargest crypto exchange gets in-principle approval in Bahrain. CEO Zhao expects to complete process formalities in due course. received in-principle approval from Bahrain’s central bank...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Canadian regulators rubbish Binance’s regulatory approval claim

Binance’s bad days might not be over just yet, as Canadian regulators have now lashed out at the cryptocurrency exchange for misleading its users with false information. Earlier this week, Binance had announced that users in Ontario would not be required to exit their positions by the end of 2021 as it had registered its domestic entity in Canada for dealing in cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Binance tries wooing France after a year of regulatory turbulence

D믭 Objective Moon, this initiative seeks to support the blockchain and crypto spaces in France. OpenClassroom and French hardware developer Ledger are also involved in Objective Moon. France welcomes Binance but needs it to implement strong anti-money laundering policies. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is looking...
MARKETS
abc17news.com

Bahrain names its first ambassador to Syria in over a decade

BEIRUT (AP) — Bahrain’s news agency says the king has appointed the country’s first ambassador to Syria in more than a decade. Thursday’s decree by Bahrain’s king came as more Arab countries are improving relations with Damascus, nearly 11 years after the outbreak of Syria’s civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands and destroyed large parts of the country. Early in the conflict, Gulf Arab states like Saudi Arabia and Qatar rushed to back Sunni fighters battling Syrian government forces. Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League in 2011. Bahrain reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain#Binance Holdings Ltd#Bloomberg News
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – ETH Outflow at 4-Year Low, Kraken Targets NFT Lending, Binance Gets Canadian License, FibSWAP to Launch First DEX App, DAO to Buy Blockbuster, Dogecoin Founder is no Whale

Ethereum (ETH) outflows on exchanges drop to four year low. Kraken targets NFT art lending, Ozzy Osbourne announces NFT collection, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Formula 1 partners with Velas. Canada issues Binance license to offer crypto-services, FibSwap to launch the world’s first DEX app. DAO group aims to raise $5 million...
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Gets Approved in Bahrain; Artentik Debuts Holy Thorn NFT; BNBXMAS Debuts Global Operations for Crypto Investing; Crypto Enthusiasts Set up Crypto-Run City Near Yellowstone

The Central Bank of Bahrain has granted Binance in-principle approval to become a crypto-asset service provider in the kingdom, Binance announced Monday (Dec. 27). Binance says this came after the company applied for a CBB license to become a fully-regulated, centralized crypto exchange. Meanwhile, digital marketplace Artentik will put out...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance gains license from Central Bank of Bahrain

The exchange needs to complete verification to gain a full license. In the past few months prior to this time, Binance had been mulling the idea of a regulatory license of operations across different countries. This is because most regulators worldwide were looking into the exchange while leveling accusations against them. A regulator pointed out that the company was beyond regulation because it had failed to submit the necessary documents to undergo the process. However, Binance‘s drive for a license of operation may already be in the works after the crypto exchange was granted a temporary license to carry out its operations inside Bahrain.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
World Bank
cryptonews.com

Binance Gets an Approval from Bahrain and a Fine from Turkey + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Binance received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to establish itself as a cryptoasset service provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The in-principle approval from CBB still requires Binance to complete the full application process, which is expected to be completed in “due course”.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bahrain gives Binance the green light to establish itself as crypto-asset provider

Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to become a crypto-asset service provider. As per the statement from the company, the exchange had applied for a license as part of its larger plans to become a fully-regulated centralized cryptocurrency exchange.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Binance gets the green light from Canada and Bahrain

Binance is celebrating the new year with approvals from two different sides of the world. The crypto exchange has been granted an in-principle license by the Central Bank of Bahrain to operate as a crypto asset service provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain. According to the announcement, the in-principle approval is a first for a Binance entity in the Middle East and North Africa region.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Dubai to Create Crypto Zone, Binance Joins Effort

The Dubai World Trade Centre will become a comprehensive ecosystem for cryptocurrencies and providers of related services. The move is part of efforts to support new industries and the emirate intends to source help from crypto companies like Binance. Dubai World Trade Centre to Host and Regulate Crypto Space. Authorities...
WORLD
etftrends.com

Navigate Uncertain Crypto Regulatory Waters in 2022 With BITQ

This year saw an enormous amount of growth for crypto assets, and next year is anticipated to continue seeing forward momentum within the space. However, along with giant leaps forward this year came increasing regulatory pressure with China banning crypto activities entirely and the U.S. beginning to flex its regulatory muscle as well. These regulatory pressures are expected to continue to hang over crypto next year as well, and experts discussed with CNBC what areas they see regulation targeting most prominently in 2022.
MARKETS
investing.com

Binance Signs Agreement With Dubai World Trade Centre to Pilot Its Crypto Hub

Binance Signs Agreement With Dubai World Trade Centre to Pilot Its Crypto Hub. Binance signs agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre to establish its crypto hub in the country. With the MoU, Binance will develop a world-class digital assets ecosystem for long-term economic growth in Dubai. Binance exchange has announced...
WORLD
theblockcrypto.com

Binance to help Dubai World Trade Centre establish a crypto regulatory framework

Binance has signed an agreement with the Dubai World Trade Centre authority. The exchange will help the authority to develop crypto regulations. Crypto exchange Binance announced Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai World Trade Centre authority to help it establish a crypto regulatory framework.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Australia's BHP gets regulatory approvals to unify its corporate structure

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Miner BHP Group said on Tuesday it has received all regulatory and competition approvals for the unification of its corporate structure. The company has been listed in Australia and the UK since 2001, when it merged with Billiton Plc, but proposed in August to consolidate the two by keeping its primary base in Sydney. The decision to consolidate BHP's structure was triggered by recent changes in the company's portfolio and a drop in the earnings contribution from UK assets.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Binance CEO: CBDCs ‘Very Positive’ for Crypto Industry

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could ultimately mean good things for the crypto industry, the CEO of the crypto exchange Binance said Tuesday (Dec. 21). “Overall, I believe CBDCs are very positive for the crypto industry, but with a few caveats,” Changpeng Zhao wrote on the company blog. Among...
MARKETS
tokenpost.com

Binance to set up a crypto exchange in Indonesia

Crypto exchange Binance has formed a joint venture with a consortium led by Indonesia’s largest telecoms company. The venture aims to expand the country’s blockchain ecosystem and develop a new digital asset exchange. In an announcement on December 15, 2021, blockchain and crypto infrastructure provider Binance said that...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy