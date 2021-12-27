Binance Gets Its First Gulf Crypto Regulatory Nod in Bahrain

The exchange needs to complete verification to gain a full license. In the past few months prior to this time, Binance had been mulling the idea of a regulatory license of operations across different countries. This is because most regulators worldwide were looking into the exchange while leveling accusations against them. A regulator pointed out that the company was beyond regulation because it had failed to submit the necessary documents to undergo the process. However, Binance‘s drive for a license of operation may already be in the works after the crypto exchange was granted a temporary license to carry out its operations inside Bahrain.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO