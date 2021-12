Rep. Mike Gallagher hopes Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support the Build Back Better bill spurs more productive conversations on how to get the country on a better track moving forward. The BBB bill called for universal preschool, consumer rebates for shifting to clean energy, and a reduction in prescription drug costs. The Wisconsin Republican charges the Biden administration with lying about the price tag for the bill and calls out Congress for trying to create Civilian Climate Corps bigger than the Marine Corps and hiring more IRS agents than there are seats in Lambeau Field. After saying in a statement that the bill belongs “in a fiery (but mostly peaceful) dumpster,” Gallagher says there is very little from the BBB that should be saved.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO