Welcome to the penultimate day of 2021. Once again very little to discuss baseball-wise, so I’ll point to another MLB Trade Rumors poll that I found interesting. When asked where Clayton Kershaw was most likely to sign, roughly twice as many readers seemed to believe he’d return to the Dodgers rather than transfer to his hometown Rangers. The Yankees theoretically throw their hat into that ring, but it may take a lot convincing to get the legendary lefty to come east.

BASEBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO