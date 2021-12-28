ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd boss Rangnick: De Gea showing he's among world best

By Paul Vegas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says David de Gea again proved his quality in their draw at Newcastle. Rangnick admits they've been reliant on De Gea in recent games. He said, "I think we were better...

Man Utd striker Ronaldo escaped red after Fraser clash

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo avoided dismissal after clashing with Ryan Fraser during their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The frustrated forward steamed in and looked to smash the ball in anger, but Fraser was there first. It meant Ronaldo followed through and wiped out the Newcastle midfielder. United's No7 went...
Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
David De Gea
Ralf Rangnick
Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino is the right ‘fit’ as next Manchester United manager

Gary Neville admits he would like Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United manager and believes the Argentine is the right “fit” to succeed at Old Trafford.Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge as interim boss as United plot their next move to permanently succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.And the former Tottenham boss has been strongly linked with the Red Devils and Neville is adamant he has all the right characteristics to thrive in Manchester.“I don’t think [Antonio] Conte was a fit for United,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I think United will get the right manager at the...
Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
Man Utd boss Rangnick on Newcastle draw: I didn't like it at all

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to score an equaliser for an out-of-sorts Manchester United and dash Newcastle's hopes of a priceless second win of the Premier League season. The Uruguayan was introduced after an error-strewn and at times shambolically poor first half from the visitors, during which they conspired...
Man Utd keeper De Gea boasts best stats in Europe

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is proving the best performer in Europe this season. The Spain international currently boasts a 'post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed' score of +7.6. That essentially means he has stopped 7.6 expected goals this season so far. He sits comfortably ahead of Wolves keeper...
Rangnick's Man Utd rebuild needs to go a lot further than formations and systems

Man Utd's 1-1 draw away at bottom-dwelling Newcastle after 16 days without a game was as bad as anything served up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. If Ralf Rangnick had any doubts about the size of the task that lay ahead of him at Manchester United, he was made acutely aware of how tough the next few months are going to be as he watched his side struggle to earn a point against relegation-threatened Newcastle on Monday.
Bailly answers SOS from Man Utd caretaker boss Rangnick

Eric Bailly has answered an SOS from Manchester United to return to the UK. The Telegraph says Bailly has flown back to the United Kingdom just days after United granted him permission to join the Ivory Coast squad, according to reports. The centre-back, 27, could feature against Burnley in the...
Man Utd boss Rangnick on Varane: No sense to talk individuals today

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has defended Raphael Varane after his performance in their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The 28-year-old is likely to keep his place next to Harry Maguire for the visit of Burnley on Thursday night in United's final game of 2021. "Raphael has not played for the...
REVEALED: Man Utd boss Rangnick facing FIVE wantaway player meetings

Manchester United caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick is facing exit talks with five frustrated first teamers. Rangnick's favoured 4-2-2-2 formation has left several stars lacking game time, while the German boss has made just one change to his starting line-up during his first three league games in charge. The Daily Mail...
Ralf Rangnick unhappy with Man Utd physicality rather than body language in draw

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has told his players to get physical after they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville TV pundit Neville launched a half-time tirade during United’s 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday evening in which substitute Edinson Cavani’s second-half equaliser at St James’ Park rescued a point.Asked about the former United full-back’s comments after the game, Rangnick said: “I don’t think today it was a problem of body language, it was more a question of physicality, of meeting the demands with regard to speed, tempo, physicality. The side-effect is the body...
Rangnick on Man Utd progress: It's been a negative surprise

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits he's been disappointed with what he's found within the squad. United have won two and drawn two from Rangnick's four matches in charge but have only managed to score once in each game and were fortunate to get a draw at 19th-placed Newcastle on Monday night.
Man Utd boss Rangnick makes Henderson transfer call

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has no plans of losing Dean Henderson in January. Rangnick says Henderson will not be allowed to leave United in January amid links with a move to a number of clubs. Newcastle United are one of the teams who are said to be considering a...
The solution? Pogba 'sends' message to Man Utd boss Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message as he nears recovery from an ankle injury. Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, performances have been underwhelming to say the least, with United struggling to beat rock-bottom Norwich City, as well as drawing with Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League.
