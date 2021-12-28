ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastorello: Lukaku proved Chelsea value with Aston Villa performance

Cover picture for the articleAgent Federico Pastorello says Romelu Lukaku has no regrets over his return to Chelsea. Lukaku was back in the scoresheet for Chelsea in victory at Aston Villa on Sunday with Pastorello...

Tribal Football

Lazio coach Sarri eyeing Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi

Lazio are eyeing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for the January market. Corriere dello Sport says Lazio have identified Hudson-Odoi as one of their top targets going into the January transfer window. Back in 2018-19, Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri managed a good Chelsea team, which included a very young Hudson-Odoi. Chelsea...
SOCCER
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye move for Barca defender Dest

Dest on Chelsea radar (Mundo Deportivo) Blues consider Barca player as they seek Chilwell cover. Chelsea are considering a move for Barcelona's Sergino Dest as they look to bring in cover for the injured Ben Chilwell, reports Mundo Deportivo. It was confirmed on Tuesday that Chilwell requires surgery on an...
MLS
Romelu Lukaku
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho joins Tuchel in 5 subs call

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says the Premier League should expand the permitted substitutions from three to five. Jorginho has joined manager Thomas Tuchel in his complaint after their 1-1 draw with Brighton - this despite the majority of Premier League clubs voting against it at the start of the season. Jorginho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

5 Lessons from Prem weekend: Chelsea stale; Rangnick confuses Man Utd players; Rodgers finds perfect system

Brendan Rodgers stumbled onto the perfect system to beat Liverpool, Manchester United's players don't understand Ralf Rangnick and Chelsea have gone stale under Thomas Tuchel. Here's five lessons we've learned from the Premier League week:. 1) Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 isn't creative enough. The main lesson we have learnt from the festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘not happy’ with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and hints at eventual Inter ‘return’

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has given Italian outlet Sky Sport an interview in which he reveals he is not entirely pleased with manager Thomas Tuchel’s approach and wants an eventual return to Inter Milan.The full interview is due to air on New Year’s Eve, but a preview has been released in which the 28-year-old explains how an apparent change in tactics means his transfer to Stamford Bridge has not gone as expected.“After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. But I’m not happy with the situation [at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham will look to move into the top four in the Premier League in a match against Southampton on Tuesday.A 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday saw the club move into fifth and manager Antonio Conte’s presence is starting to come through. But the boss insists the momentum at Tottenham is different to what he built at Chelsea.“I think that this is different to the momentum at Chelsea. I don’t like to compare different situations. [There is] too big a difference with my experience in the past.“Also because I remember very well that I started the season [when at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel to use ‘trial and error’ to pick Chelsea team to face Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s preparations to host Liverpool on Sunday will include a “trial and error” selection process.The frustrated Blues boss is left to count the continued injury and coronavirus toll in the wake of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.Reece James should miss out against title rivals Liverpool with a hamstring strain, and the extent of the England wing-back’s problem could prove pivotal to the Blues’ campaign.Chelsea will sweat on Thiago Silva’s thigh issue and Andreas Christensen’s back problem – but also on a host of players still suffering lasting effects after contracting Covid-19, including Timo Werner.Blues boss Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo escaped red after Fraser clash

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo avoided dismissal after clashing with Ryan Fraser during their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The frustrated forward steamed in and looked to smash the ball in anger, but Fraser was there first. It meant Ronaldo followed through and wiped out the Newcastle midfielder. United's No7 went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Wilshere: Why Alexis better than ex-Arsenal captain Van Persie

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere rates Alexis Sanchez as a better player than Robin van Persie. Both strikers eventually left Arsenal for Manchester United. Wilshere told talkSPORT: "This is tough, because both players were absolutely incredible. "But I will say that Alexis was better, mainly because I played with him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE

