ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Whitmer Limits Redistricting Panel's Use of Closed Meetings

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she signed legislation to prohibit Michigan's new redistricting commission from citing exceptions under the Open Meetings Act to hold closed sessions. Her signature last week came days after the state Supreme Court ruled against the panel in a...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnmufm.org

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

LANSING, MI (AP)— Michigan’s new redistricting commission has approved congressional and legislative maps, ones that is fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature for two decades. In landmark votes Tuesday, the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment passed the plans that...
MICHIGAN STATE
983thecoast.com

Redistricting Commissioner Explains New Maps

After much debate and scrutiny, the Michigan Redistricting Commission has approved new legislative maps for the next decade. Eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district Congressional plan. Michigan lost a US House seat in the 2020 census. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she will move from her longtime home of Dearborn to run in one of the new districts. Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin say they will face off in the new 11th District, leaving the 10th District open. Republicans Fred Upton, Bill Huizenga, and Peter Meijer could compete for two districts on the west side of the state if they all run. Commissioner Steven Lett of Interlochen says the public should be confident in the work that was done.
POLITICS
Detroit News

Check out Michigan redistricting panel's state House, Senate, congressional maps

Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission adopted three plans Tuesday for the voting districts that will govern Michigan's 13 congressional districts, 38 state Senate seats and 110 state House seats for the next decade. Commissioners — after months of public hearings, map drawing and discussion — applauded after each vote. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Marietta Daily Journal

What lawyers secretly told Michigan redistricting panel in documents, audio

Lawyers for Michigan's redistricting commission repeatedly stressed that it did not have to recreate majority-minority districts in order to comply with the Voting Rights Act, according to confidential records released late Monday. The records had been ordered released earlier in the day by the Michigan Supreme Court following a suit...
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Michigan's redistricting panel posts documents following Supreme Court ruling

The Michigan redistricting panel charged with leading the state's effort for new political boundaries has responded to some concerns of transparency. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission held a press conference Tuesday, following the Michigan Supreme Court order to release a recording of a closed October meeting as well as certain documents sought by news organizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Supreme Court orders redistricting panel to release 7 memos, meeting recording

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Monday that Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission violated the state Constitution by meeting in closed session and keeping some legal memos from the public. In a 4-3 decision, the high court ruled the commission is required to conduct all of its business at open meetings...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ed Mcbroom
WLUC

Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission votes to approve new legislative districts.

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s new political maps have been approved. For the first time in state history, a commission of Michigan residents voted on the state senate, house, and congressional boundaries. This, after voter 61% approved an amendment in 2018 transferring redistricting power from state lawmakers to citizens. “We went out into the state of Michigan, met with so many citizens, and came up with maps that we could all agree on,” MICRC Republican Member Cynthia Orton says.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Michigan Urges Schools to Delay Events or Make Them Virtual

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's health and education departments on Thursday urged schools to postpone or make virtual large gatherings, including sporting events, if they are not “essential" — as COVID-19 cases spike across the state. The recommendation, intended to keep schools open when classes resume after...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Redistricting Commission#Constitutional Amendment#Ap#The State Supreme Court#Republican#Vulcan#Democratic#U S House#Senate
5 On Your Side

Missouri redistricting panels pushing up against deadline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The commissions in charge of redrawing Missouri's state House and Senate districts based on new census data are pushing up against a constitutional deadline to agree on tentative maps for next year's elections. The separate commissions, each consisting of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, both...
MISSOURI STATE
Wrcbtv.com

Tennessee House panel adopts new redistricting plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee House panel on Friday advanced a new map of the state representative districts despite objections from some lawmakers concerned that the proposal places several Democratic incumbents into the same districts. If enacted, Democratic lawmakers in Knox, Davidson and Shelby counties would be forced...
NASHVILLE, TN
Middletown Press

Arizona redistricting panel in final mapmaking throes

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona commission that is redrawing legislative and congressional district lines appeared poised to tilt congressional maps heavily toward Republicans before votes on Friday made that seem less likely. Friday's decision by the independent chair to side with the commission's two Democrats was a surprise for...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
thereflector.com

Lawsuit looks to void redistricting commission’s work, claiming it violated open meeting laws

OLYMPIA — The Washington redistricting commission is being sued over claims it violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act. The lawsuit from the Washington Coalition for Open Government calls for the commission’s work and final maps to be voided, saying decisions were made while violating the Open Public Meetings Act. It also asks the commissioners to each pay a $500 fine.
OLYMPIA, WA
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan Legislature poised to OK $725M in COVID, other aid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are poised to approve an additional $725 million in COVID-19 and other spending, including for coronavirus testing at schools and emergency assistance to help low-income renters. The proposed supplemental funding was advanced out of a conference committee to the House and Senate floors...
LANSING, MI
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy