Shortly after assuming the post, Germany's foreign minister has called into question Berlin's arms sales outside the EU and NATO, calling for a rethink of military contracts. Annalena Baerbock told Germany's dpa news agency that the traffic light coalition, which is currently at the helm, has "made it clear that it will reexamine the arms export policies of recent years." She added that the new government was "working on an arms export law that would clarify the criteria according to which arms exports are approved." Germany's top diplomat stressed that the sale of weapons was not merely a question of economy and profit, but rather one of "foreign policy, human rights and international relations."

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO