Global gloom: Omicron casts a pall over New Year’s celebrations

Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020, but it was only at the start of 2021 that things started to change.Up until that point the UK had been in a transition period – with all EU rules still applying. The UK has now been cut loose from Brussels for a whole year: here are some of the effects Brexit has had.Food rotting in the fieldsThe end of free movement has made it harder for seasonal agricultural labourers to visit the UK, so many have cut it out of their schedule. British residents have shown little interest in...

