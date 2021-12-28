ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Global gloom: Omicron casts a pall over New Year’s celebrations

By RAF CASERT
Temple Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS — As omicron spreads ever more gloom around the globe ahead of New Year’s Eve, governments are moving at different speeds to contain the scourge, with some reimposing restrictions immediately and others hesitating to spoil the party again. In Britain, where the highly contagious variant of...

www.tdtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Sajid Javid
The Guardian

UK and the EU set to remain best of enemies as 2022 dawns

UK and the EU set to remain best of enemies as 2022 dawns. When Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, gave her lengthy “state of the union” speech last September, there were mentions aplenty of the EU’s vital relationships with Turkey, the western Balkans and Africa.
EUROPE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

As holidays approach, COVID casts pall over celebrations

Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections. This year's holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year's subdued celebrations. Instead it's turning into a...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Europe#Covid#Health
Herald-Dispatch

Omicron casts a new shadow over economy's pandemic recovery

Just as Americans and Europeans were eagerly awaiting their most normal holiday season in a couple of years, the omicron variant has unleashed a fresh round of fear and uncertainty — for travelers, shoppers, party-goers and their economies as a whole. The Rockettes have canceled their Christmas show in...
BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

LONDON — (AP) — The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas, and called early studies on the severity of the omicron variant encouraging. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Sausage wars and food rotting in the fields: 14 impacts of Brexit from this year

Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020, but it was only at the start of 2021 that things started to change.Up until that point the UK had been in a transition period – with all EU rules still applying. The UK has now been cut loose from Brussels for a whole year: here are some of the effects Brexit has had.Food rotting in the fieldsThe end of free movement has made it harder for seasonal agricultural labourers to visit the UK, so many have cut it out of their schedule. British residents have shown little interest in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
lonelyplanet.com

England carries on with New Year celebrations as rest of UK tighten restrictions, Northern Ireland bans dancing

England's pubs and restaurants are preparing for a bumper New Year’s Eve, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out introducing new restrictions ahead of December 31. Nightclubs, bars and restaurants are to remain open over the coming days in England, putting it at odds with the rest of the United Kingdom, which has introduced new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Daily UK case numbers hit record of 183,037

Daily reported Covid cases in the UK jumped to a record 183,037 on Wednesday. The latest figure includes five days of data from Northern Ireland, accounting for almost 23,000 cases, after reporting was delayed over Christmas. Meanwhile, frustration has grown over a lack of available lateral flow tests. But the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe impose new curbs

The WHO warned Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant could overwhelm healthcare systems despite early studies suggesting it causes milder disease, as China and Germany reintroduced tough restrictions to stem new infections. COVID-19 surges have wreaked havoc worldwide, forcing many nations to make tough choices between economically punishing restrictions to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy