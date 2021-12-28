ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunman slays 4 people in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

DENVER (Reuters) – A lone gunman shot four people to death...

kfgo.com

