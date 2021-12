The Indianapolis Colts have placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Adam Schefter, an NFL reporter for ESPN. Wentz becomes the 13th starter placed on the list over the last several days. Because Wentz is unvaccinated, he’ll be out for Sunday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is less than ideal as the Colts try to firmly secure a playoff spot with two games left in the regular season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO