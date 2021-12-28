ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

‘There’s no out-organizing’ voter suppression laws

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Voters Matter Co-Founder Cliff Albright joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

How Jim Jordan could wind up getting arrested by Congress

Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Capehart
Person
Donald Trump
Boston Globe

Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Says America Won’t Be ‘Model of Democracy’ If Voting Rights Are Not Passed

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that America will no longer be the “role model” of democracy for the world if Congress fails to pass an elections bill. Since West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin again ruined Democrats’ hope of passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Democrats have switched their focus to voting rights legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Suppression#Election#Voting Rights
Washington Post

Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy