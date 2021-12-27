ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Combinatorial Antigen Targeting Strategies for Acute Leukemia: Application in Myeloid Malignancy

By Team Editorial
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackground aims: Efforts to safely and effectively treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) by targeting a single leukemia-associated antigen with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells have met with limited success, due in part to heterogeneous expression of myeloid antigens. The authors hypothesized that T cells expressing CARs directed toward two different...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedPage Today

Targeted Agent Improves Survival in FLT3-Positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia

ATLANTA -- Adding a targeted drug to intensive chemotherapy significantly improved outcomes in FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) versus historical controls treated with induction chemotherapy and allogeneic stem-cell transplantation (ASCT). Patients who received the FLT3 inhibitor midostaurin (Rydapt) plus chemotherapy, followed by ASCT and a year of maintenance midostaurin, had...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

High Complete Response Rates With Magrolimab and Azacitidine Plus Venetoclax in Newly Diagnosed, High-Risk Acute Myeloid Leukemia

According to results from a phase I/II study, more than 90% of older and high-risk patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) had a complete response (CR) following treatment with magrolimab and venetoclax plus azacitidine. The findings were presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting. Per the study investigators,...
CANCER
Nature.com

The association of complex genetic background with the prognosis of acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage

Acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage (ALAL) is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with limited molecular characterization and therapeutic recommendations. In this study, we retrospectively analyzed 1635 acute leukemia cases in our center from January 2012 to June 2018. The diagnose of ALAL was based on either EGIL or 2016 WHO criteria, a total of 39 patients were included. Four patients diagnosed as acute undifferentiated leukemia (AUL) by both classification systems. Among the patients underwent high-throughput sequencing, 89.5% were detected at least one mutation and the median number of gene mutation was 3 (0"“8) per sample. The most frequently mutated genes were NRAS (4, 21%), CEBPA (4, 21%), JAK3 (3, 16%), RUNX1 (3, 16%). The mutations detected in mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) enriched in genes related to genomic stability and transcriptional regulation; while AUL cases frequently mutated in genes involved in signaling pathway. The survival analysis strongly suggested that mutation burden may play important roles to predict the clinical outcomes of ALAL. In addition, the patients excluded by WHO criteria had even worse clinical outcome than those included. The association of the genetic complexity of blast cells with the clinical outcomes and rationality of the diagnostic criteria of WHO system need to be evaluated by more large-scale prospective clinical studies.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Specialist Palliative Care in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Only a small fraction of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) take advantage of specialty palliative care that aims to improve their well-being and make their final months or years more comfortable. Advocates say this number is far too low, and they're urging hematologists to make referrals more often and far earlier in the disease course.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Malignancy#Antigens#Aml#Cll 1 Intermediate#Car
cancernetwork.com

No Significant Differences Seen Between Outpatient and Inpatient Neutropenia Management for Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia

A cohort study did not identify strong associations between outpatient or inpatient neutropenia management and increased bacteremia incidence, treatment delays, or worse health-related quality of life for pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Among pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the management of outpatient neutropenia was not associated with...
CANCER
healio.com

Communication, education key to optimal management of chronic myeloid leukemia

In the last two decades, the approval of multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitors for chronic myeloid leukemia has vastly improved the treatment landscape for patients. The approval of imatinib in 2001, followed by other TKIs, led to survival outcomes for patients with CML extending from about 5 years to a near-normal life expectancy. Because of the advancements in treatment and outcomes, patients sometimes hear they have a “good cancer” at diagnosis.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Can Immune Suppression and Epigenome Regulation in Placenta Offer Novel Insights into Cancer Immune Evasion and Immunotherapy Resistance?

Epigenomes. 2021 Jul 25;5(3):16. doi: 10.3390/epigenomes5030016. Cancer is the second leading cause of mortality and morbidity in the developed world. Cancer progression involves genetic and epigenetic alterations, accompanied by aggressive changes, such as increased immune evasion, onset of metastasis, and drug resistance. Similar to cancer, DNA hypomethylation, immune suppression, and invasive cell behaviours are also observed in the human placenta. Mechanisms that lead to the acquisition of invasive behaviour, immune evasion, and drug and immunotherapy resistance are presently under intense investigations to improve patient outcomes. Here, we review current knowledge regarding the similarities between immune suppression and epigenome regulation, including the expression of repetitive elements (REs), endogenous retroviruses (ERVs) and transposable elements (TEs) in cells of the placenta and in cancer, which are associated with changes in immune regulation and invasiveness. We explore whether immune suppression and epigenome regulation in placenta offers novel insights into immunotherapy resistance in cancer, and we also discuss the implications and the knowledge gaps relevant to these findings, which are rapidly being accrued in these quite disparate research fields. Finally, we discuss potential linkages between TE, ERV and RE activation and expression, regarding mechanisms of immune regulation in placenta and cancer. A greater understanding of the role of immune suppression and associated epigenome regulation in placenta could help to elucidate some comparable mechanisms operating in cancer, and identify potential new therapeutic targets for treating cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

Acute promyelocytic leukemia: What to know?

Acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) is a subtype of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a form of blood cancer. APL is an aggressive cancer, meaning it can grow and spread rapidly. Despite this, APL has high levels of remission. APL is a relatively rare cancer, accounting for. about 7–8% — of adult...
CANCER
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Coronavirus: Virus can infect fat cells; lead to severe infection, long-term COVID, study finds

Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia vs. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) are two types of blood cancer that affect specific white blood cells produced by the bone marrow, called lymphocytes. ALL is also called acute lymphocytic leukemia. CLL is the most common form of leukemia cancer affecting adults. ALL primarily affects children,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy