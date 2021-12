What is an entrepreneur? There are many answers to this question. However, the one that I like the most is, "An entrepreneur is anyone who provides value in exchange for monetary compensation, with or without them having to be there." That last part is critical because if all you do is exchange value for money, an entrepreneur would be no different from a freelancer. The added statement of "with or without them having to be there" is what allows an entrepreneur to differentiate themselves from a freelancer.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO