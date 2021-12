Another excellent LeBron James game was not enough to overcome superstar point guard Ja Morant and a hungry Memphis Grizzlies club. James, Russell Westbrook, and the rest of the visiting Los Angeles Lakers looked to be more or less in control for most of tonight's road game against the Grizzlies in FedEx Forum. Unfortunately, that proved not to be the case for the game's last 14:26. In that pivotal stretch, the Grizzlies outscored the Lakers 39-16 (not a misprint) to rally all the way back from an 83-70 deficit near the end of the third quarter to finish with a 104-99 victory. The Lakers ran out of gas late, struggling to contain a feisty, considerably more athletic Memphis club, led by burgeoning mega-star point guard Ja Morant.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO