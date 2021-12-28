Trailer | Unapologetic

CRITICAL RACE THEORY is an academic tool generally taught in graduate school curricula. It addresses inequities within society, which has led to its being thrust into the national spotlight. In order to reduce the long-standing gaps in achievement among our nation’s students, equity initiatives have been introduced — and are creating significant controversy. Bills seeking to prohibit the teaching of sexist, racist, or divisive concepts in schools are being instituted in numerous states. Republican legislators cite critical race theory as an impetus behind such measures, and bans of the theory have been signed into law in Idaho, Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
Comments / 0