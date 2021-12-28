ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Trailer | Unapologetic

Meet Janaé and Bella, two fierce abolitionists whose upbringing and experiences shape...

What Happens When You are Unapologetic?

Meet Janaé and Bella, two fierce abolitionists whose upbringing and experiences shape their activism and views on Black liberation. Through their lens, Unapologetic provides an inside look into the ongoing movement work that transformed Chicago, from the police murder of Rekia Boyd to the election of mayor Lori Lightfoot.
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
Black Enterprise

Black Lives Matter Activist Pam Moses, Who Was Convicted Of Illegally Voting Despite Not Voting, Is Facing Four To Eight Years In Prison

Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Pam Moses faces jail time after being convicted of illegally registering to vote in a bizarre and yearslong story. Moses told WREG, a Memphis CBS affiliate, the situation began in 2015 when she pleaded guilty to a 10- count indictment that included charges of perjury, stalking, forgery, and tampering with evidence, a crime that strips a resident’s right to vote.
Lori Lightfoot
Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers wearing MLK shirts and Star of David badges storm Burger King over public health measures

Around half a dozen “anti-vaxxers” were caught on video bringing a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York City, to a standstill during a demonstration.The demonstrators, who appeared to be wearing Star of David badges, were seen shouting at Burger King staff and customers before police arrived at the branch on Monday night. The New York Police Department (NYPD) toldThe Independent on Tuesday that five people were arrested, aged between 36 and 44. A demonstrator alleged in one video that “mandates are not laws”, in apparent derision of New York City’s mandates requiring vaccines for many workers and for access to...
3-time gun offender is charged with Rogers Park murder than went viral

A three-time convicted gun offender was charged Wednesday with shooting an acquaintance in the back of his head at point-blank range in Rogers Park last year — a murder that spread widely as a viral video. Steven Hayer, 26, was arrested Tuesday. Surveillance video from a home on the...
DeSantis invokes MLK as he proposes Stop Woke Act against critical race theory

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was introducing proposed legislation that would allow parents to sue schools teaching critical race theory in the classroom, he invoked the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to try to make his point about the Stop Woke Act and the escalating conflict over the teaching of race.
Understanding Critical Race Theory

CRITICAL RACE THEORY is an academic tool generally taught in graduate school curricula. It addresses inequities within society, which has led to its being thrust into the national spotlight. In order to reduce the long-standing gaps in achievement among our nation’s students, equity initiatives have been introduced — and are creating significant controversy. Bills seeking to prohibit the teaching of sexist, racist, or divisive concepts in schools are being instituted in numerous states. Republican legislators cite critical race theory as an impetus behind such measures, and bans of the theory have been signed into law in Idaho, Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
Civil Rights Activist Claudette Colvin Who Refused To Give Up

Update (Dec. 16, 2021): Claudette Colvin, 82, was a young Black girl when she was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white woman in 1955. But on Thursday, a judge ruled to seal and expunge the record of the civil rights activist. Colvin previously requested to...
This Is the President - Musical Trailer

Check out the musical "Danced Without Pants" from the dark and gritty political thriller game, This Is the President. The musical is performed by Caleb Hyles and Major Attaway. In the game, you will watch it on a special night with your First Lady. This is the President is a satirical thriller, where the President of the USA manages the country like a mobster and tries to escape justice for past crimes. Change the fabric of the United States Constitution by persuading, blackmailing, bribing, and bullying a large part of the political system into granting you lifelong immunity. This is the President is available now on PC via Steam.
