No rehearsal, no warning: the West End stand-ins saving our Christmas theatre

On December 3rd, the Western Property Owners Association (WPOA) revived its annual West End Christmas Tree Lighting this year following the COVID shutdown in 2020. The event drew a large crowd to the park in the New Hyde Park Road business district. Holiday music by Sal Nastasi of “Ready in 10” and the energetic performers from Broadway Bound, under the outstanding direction of owner Debbie Tavernese, delighted children and adults alike. The singers and dancers performed on the showmobile stage, provided by Garden City’s Town of Hempstead Councilman Tom Muscarella. Hot chocolate, compliments of the WPOA, was served by Tulip Caterers. With the flick of the switch, the lighted tree burst with color to the ooohs and aaahs of the crowd. And finally, Santa Claus arrived on an elaborately decorated sleigh pulled by a Garden City fire truck. Mr. Claus was accompanied by volunteer firefighters who handed out treats and candy canes to the children.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO