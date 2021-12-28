ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

No rehearsal, no warning: the West End stand-ins saving our Christmas theatre

By Susannah Goldsbrough
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life of a jobbing actor is infamously precarious. But even the hardiest thespian might expect to be given more than three hours’ notice – and perhaps a rehearsal or two – before going on stage. But this Christmas, as Omicron skittled through the casts of...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Waitress’ and ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ Close on Broadway Amid COVID Surge

Waitress, the musical based on the 2007 film starring Keri Russell, and Keenan Scott II’s historic play Thoughts of a Colored Man, have ended their Broadway runs. The producer for both shows shared statements Thursday, just a day ahead of Christmas Eve, announcing their respective closings. Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man now join Tony-winning Jagged Little Pill and family comedy Chicken & Biscuits as productions that have ended their runs this fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous other productions including Hamilton, Hadestown and The Lion King have also canceled shows through Christmas due to a surge in COVID...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sutton Foster Confirms ‘Music Man’ Absence Due to Positive COVID-19 Test as Hugh Jackman Praises Swings, Understudies

Sutton Foster missed Thursday’s preview performance of the long-awaited Music Man revival, which also stars Hugh Jackman, after testing positive for COVID-19. The Broadway actress and star of Younger confirmed her absence was due to a positive test in an Instagram story posted Friday morning. Beyond explaining why she didn’t take the stage for the preview show, Foster also celebrated actress and Music Man swing Kathy Voytko, who stepped in for her in the role of Marian Paroo and helped prevent the production, which had just begun previews on Monday, Dec. 20 at the Winter Garden Theater, from having to cancel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Thoughts of a ColoredMan Closes on Broadway as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Another Broadway play has had its final curtain call earlier than expected due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. Thoughts of a Colored Man — the acclaimed play written by Keenan Scott II and produced on Broadway by a slew of stars including Grammy winner Kandi Burruss and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph — has officially ended its Broadway run. Producers made the announcement in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo from the show of the play's seven stars facing the back of the stage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
BBC

Omicron: Half of West End theatres hit by Covid cancellations at weekend

Almost half of London's major theatres were forced to cancel performances this weekend because of Covid infections, as Omicron plays havoc with live events. Of the 46 full members of the Society of London Theatre that had shows running, 22 scrapped performances. They included Hamilton, Matilda, Wicked, The Lion King,...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Rehearsal#Ins#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#Omicron
Deadline

‘Music Man’ Broadway Revival Cancels Christmas Day And Dec. 26 Performances Because Of Covid

They won’t be singing “Ya Got Trouble” at the Hugh Jackman Music Man revival. At least, not on the scheduled Christmas Day and Dec. 26 shows, which have been officially canceled because of Covid. The show was struck by illness earlier in the week, when actress Sutton Foster tested positive, causing her to miss Thursday’s preview performance. She posted Friday morning on Instagram, confirming the reason for her absence. Now, producers have taken it one step further, going dark for the next two scheduled dates and possibly into the future. The cancellations are part of a larger trend on the Great White...
PERFORMING ARTS
Telegraph

Death in Paradise Christmas special, review: a half-hearted attempt at festive cheer

The blurb for the Death in Paradise special (BBC One) promised “a ray of Caribbean sunshine this Christmas time”. I’ve seen more sunshine on a wet weekend in Hull. Pity this episode’s guest star, Juliet Stevenson, who must have packed her case in preparation for a lovely week on location, only to find overcast skies and torrential rain.
TV & VIDEOS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

"The new approach": 'A Christmas Carol' at the Ellen Theatre

For the first time since the pre-pandemic world, “A Christmas Carol” has returned to the stage at the Ellen Theatre this holiday season. The 2019 show was a new version of the classic Charles Dickens tale that so many are familiar with. This year’s show, which opened in early December, was a twist on that twist, said Ellen Theatre and Montana Theatreworks Executive Director John Ludin.
THEATER & DANCE
Garden City News

West End Christmas Tree shines again

On December 3rd, the Western Property Owners Association (WPOA) revived its annual West End Christmas Tree Lighting this year following the COVID shutdown in 2020. The event drew a large crowd to the park in the New Hyde Park Road business district. Holiday music by Sal Nastasi of “Ready in 10” and the energetic performers from Broadway Bound, under the outstanding direction of owner Debbie Tavernese, delighted children and adults alike. The singers and dancers performed on the showmobile stage, provided by Garden City’s Town of Hempstead Councilman Tom Muscarella. Hot chocolate, compliments of the WPOA, was served by Tulip Caterers. With the flick of the switch, the lighted tree burst with color to the ooohs and aaahs of the crowd. And finally, Santa Claus arrived on an elaborately decorated sleigh pulled by a Garden City fire truck. Mr. Claus was accompanied by volunteer firefighters who handed out treats and candy canes to the children.
GARDEN CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Billboard

Broadway’s Temptations Musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ to Close in January

Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations is endings its Broadway run this winter. The show’s producers announced on Tuesday that after nearly 500 performances including previews, the curtain would close on the jukebox musical about the R&B group’s journey from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and featuring hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” The Tony Award-winning show’s final performance at the Imperial Theatre will be on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
Showbiz411

Broadway Show Changes: “Company” Cancels Today’s Matinee, “Music Man” Returns Tonight After COVID Break

Broadway continues to tough it out with COVID. Today’s 2 pm matinee of “Company” has been cancelled due to illness. They’ll be back tonight at 7:30pm. Meanwhile, “The Music Man” returns tonight after taking off today’s matinee and yesterday’s performances. Plus Sutton Foster posted a beautiful rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Christmas” sung from her living room with an accompanist. So she looks very well and over whatever COVID did to her.
THEATER & DANCE
ecurrent.com

Theatre Nova Presents, “An Almost British Christmas”

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit and get a little more Christmas cheer in your life, Theatre NOVA recently announced that they will be presenting the play, “An Almost British Christmas,” from December 3, 2021 to January 2, 2022. The show includes colorful holiday...
PERFORMING ARTS
travelmole.com

West End theatres in ‘desperate need’

The bright lights have dimmed in London’s Theatreland with more than half of all West End theatres closed. They are in ‘desperate need’ after Omicron forced closures. About 26 London theatres closed last weekend with shows such as Hamilton, Wicked and The Lion King impacted. Theatre producer...
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsChannel 36

The Palace Theatre Stays Open for Christmas Day

Palace Theatre owner Tiffany Ely decided to keep her theater open for people this afternoon. Many people celebrated their day off being watching famous films. Ely was adamant about keeping the theater open because she wanted to carry on a tradition. “For me it's just a normal tradition because movie...
ENTERTAINMENT
onstageblog.com

How a Christmas Tradition Made Me a Theatre Lover

The Holiday season is that wonderful time of year where families celebrate their various traditions. Whether it's a religious or a family custom, this is the time of year where people get together and celebrate annual activities. In the Peterson household, one of my favorite traditions was our trip to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onstageblog.com

How COVID is changing our attitudes around illness in theatre

Broadway’s made a lot of headlines lately for the frequent cancellations, postponements, and closings due to illness in the cast. In today’s Moulin Rouge announcement, a phrase caught my eye: “non-covid related Illness”. That is to say, too many people in the show are sick for the show to go on but it isn’t COVID.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy