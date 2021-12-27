Ertha Metaverse Closes Funding Round with $5.4 Million Raised from Top VCs

StarSharks, a shark-themed gaming metaverse, is pleased to announce the success of its private funding round that raised $4.8 million. As per the announcement, the funding round saw the participation of numerous investors, including Basics Capital, Binance Labs, 3 Commas Capital, Banter Crypto, AC Capital, Bas1s. Ventures, Momentum 6, Muhabbit, Hyperedge Capital, ICO Drops, Bitcoin Capital, and DAO Maker. Other investors who participated in the event included Everest Ventures Group, Forward Analytics, Fundamental Labs, Gate.io Labs, Jsquare, Kirin Fund, Krypital Group, Everse Capital, Geekcarptel, UniX, YBB Foundation, Exnetwork Capital, Genblock Capital, KuCoin Labs, LD Capital, MarketAcross, Vendetta Capital, Winkrypto, NGC Ventures, Skyman Ventures, SL2 Capital, Redline Dao, Titans Venture, YGG SEA, and Infinity Ventures Crypto.
