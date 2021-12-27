ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ertha Metaverse Closes Funding Round with $5.4 Million Raised from Top VCs

u.today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the leading play-to-earn projects on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ertha, has concluded its multi-phase funding round. Its ecosystem is supported by a number of leading VCs and a large BSC audience. $5.4 million raised by Ertha Metaverse. According to the official announcement shared by Ertha Metaverse, a...

u.today

zycrypto.com

Ertha Metaverse To Debut On Huobi Primelist On January 4

Ertha Metaverse is prime listing on Huobi on January 4, 2022. This is coming after three record-breaking IGOs hosted by GameFi, Seedify, and RedKite. The listing aims to ensure that Ertha Metaverse becomes the leading token in the GameFi & NFT space as it will bring more visibility and reputation to the project.
u.today

Whales Shift $2.4 Million Worth of DOGE and $86 Million in MATIC Over Past Hour

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

309 Million XRP Wired by These Leading Exchanges as 2021 About to Finish

u.today

Shiba Inu Whale Holding 1 Trillion Tokens Acquires $3.9 Million SAND

u.today

Shiba Inu Adds 100,000 New Holders Within Weeks of Reaching 1 Million Milestone

theblockcrypto.com

DeFi wallet DeBank raises $25 million in equity funding round

DeBank, a crypto wallet that provides access to decentralized finance (DeFi) services such as token swapping and portfolio tracking, has raised $25 million in an equity funding round. The round was led by Sequoia China and saw participation from Dragonfly Capital, Youbi Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Circle, and Ledger.
NEWSBTC

Metaverse Launchpad MetaLaunch (ASVA) raises $3.2M in seed and private funding round

MetaLaunch, the premiere multi-chain Metaverse launchpad and accelerator powered by Asva Labs, has announced a $3.2 million fundraise with participation from SL2 Capital, Excalibur Capital, Starter Capital, CMC Capital, Zephyrus Capital, Black Dragon, Dutch Crypto Investors, Meridian Capital, and other leading crypto-focused VC firms. The MetaLaunch platform delivers fundraising and growth frameworks to fuel virtual world and gaming economies, as well as MetaFi applications to enhance the productivity of virtual ownership assets.
VentureBeat

Ready Player Me, a metaverse avatar platform, raises $13M in funding

Wolf3D today announced it’s closed a round of funding for its metaverse avatar platform, Ready Player Me. It raised $13 million, with the round being led by Taavet+Sten, a firm led by the co-founder of Wise, and Sten Tamkivi, the co-founder of Teleport. Other investors in the fundraising include Konvoy Ventures, NordicNinja, and Tom Preston-Werner, co-founder of Github.
Business Insider

Fintech startups in Europe raised $35 billion in 2021. See 22 of the pitch decks they used to land millions from VCs.

Fintech and insurance startups in Europe raised a record $35.1 billion in 2021, according to Dealroom. Insider has reported extensively on both sectors as investor appetite soared. These pitch decks reveal how 22 different startups pitched their visions and products to investors. See more stories on Insider's business page. Financial...
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain based Funds Transfer Service Almond Finance Raises $2 Million Seed Round

a blockchain-based funds transfer service, has raised $2 million in a seed round led by Morningside Group. Almond Finance, based in both Boston and Singapore, is targeting the B2B sector to connect financial institutions globally. Almond states that it offers a suite of APIs that enable peer-to-peer transfers, digital currency-based international settlements, and a white-labeled, web or mobile user interface. The funding will help to drive development and adhering to compliance requirements in various markets.
u.today

Cardano Founder Wants to Fix DeFi Sector

Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Cardano developer Input Output, spoke about the pitfalls of decentralized finance during a YouTube livestream from his home in the state of Colorado, claiming that many users are incredibly tired of the low production quality of applications within the DeFi ecosystem. He adds that losses from...
Entrepreneur

EsportsXO Raises $1.1 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. EsportsXO, a SaaS-based tournament discovery platform for gaming enthusiasts, has raised $1.1 million in its Seed round. The round was led by We Founder Circle, SOSV, Mumbai Angels Network, SucSEED Indovation Fund, The Gaming Lounge and FAAD Network. The funds...
u.today

Top ETH Whales Still Prefer SHIB as Leading Asset: Details

invezz.com

Gaming ecosystem StarSharks closes $4.8M private funding round

The ecosystem’s metaverse will use the funds to create exciting new games and promote community growth. Binance Labs made strategic investment in StarSharks before the round. Investors, developers, and players can own, breed, and exchange shark NFTs within the ecosystem. StarSharks, a community-driven gaming ecosystem devoted to creating, sharing...
insidebitcoins.com

Arcade raises $15M in a Series A funding round

Arcade, a decentralized finance (DeFi) marketplace and lending platform, seeks to expand its capital. The platform has differentiated itself in the DeFi sector because it supports non-fungible tokens (NFTs) financing. The platform announced that it raised $15 million on a Series A funding round. The funding round was supported by...
zycrypto.com

Starsharks Raises $4.8 Million In Private Round

StarSharks, a shark-themed gaming metaverse, is pleased to announce the success of its private funding round that raised $4.8 million. As per the announcement, the funding round saw the participation of numerous investors, including Basics Capital, Binance Labs, 3 Commas Capital, Banter Crypto, AC Capital, Bas1s. Ventures, Momentum 6, Muhabbit, Hyperedge Capital, ICO Drops, Bitcoin Capital, and DAO Maker. Other investors who participated in the event included Everest Ventures Group, Forward Analytics, Fundamental Labs, Gate.io Labs, Jsquare, Kirin Fund, Krypital Group, Everse Capital, Geekcarptel, UniX, YBB Foundation, Exnetwork Capital, Genblock Capital, KuCoin Labs, LD Capital, MarketAcross, Vendetta Capital, Winkrypto, NGC Ventures, Skyman Ventures, SL2 Capital, Redline Dao, Titans Venture, YGG SEA, and Infinity Ventures Crypto.
Entrepreneur

StarClinch Raises Seed Round from Artha Venture Fund, Nitish Mittersain

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. StarClinch, a discovery and booking platform for performance artists and live entertainers, has raised INR 1.75 crores in a seed round, led by Artha Venture Fund (AVF). The round also saw Nitish Mittersain, founder and MD of Nazara Technologies, participate in the round. StarClinch is AVF's 14th investment and 23rd funding round from its recently closed INR 225 crores micro-VC fund.
editorials24.com

Defi Marketplace and NFT Platform Arcade Raises $15 Million in Series A Funding Round – Finance Editorials 24

The decentralized finance (defi) marketplace, non-fungible token (NFT) financialization platform, and lending application Arcade has announced the company has closed a Series A investment round for $15 million. Just recently, Arcade facilitated an onchain loan of $800,000 against an NFT portfolio from a lender with over $10 billion. Arcade Raises...
Entrepreneur

Gobillion Raises Seed Funding of $ 2.9 Million

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Gobillion, a pioneering B2C social commerce platform, has raised Seed funding of $2.9 million led by YCombinator, Justin Mateen and Pioneer Fund. Gobillion’s mission is to make e-commerce social and accessible - it stands out as an e-commerce pioneer that...
