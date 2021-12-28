ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks climb as Wall St record douses Omicron worries

By Anushka Trivedi
 2 days ago

* The U.S. S&P 500 index ended at record high overnight * All Asian equities gain except China * Indonesian rupiah sees worst trading day in over a week By Anushka Trivedi Dec 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies gained on Tuesday as year-end sentiment got a boost from Wall Street's record highs overnight, eclipsing underlying worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India, Taiwan and Indonesia shares were among the biggest gainers, up between 0.5% and 0.7%, while most Asian currencies advanced around 0.1%, except for the rupiah, which eased 0.1%. Trading was characterised by holiday-thinned volumes in the last week of 2021 ahead of the New Year. Investors appeared to be guardedly optimistic that the global recovery would regain steam next year even though the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant has prompted border closures and mobility restrictions in most countries once again. "A rally in most Asia's EM currencies could be attributed to the risk-friendly sentiment," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank. "Global stock prices advanced overnight as the Omicron variant's impact was considered less severe." Several reports have indicated that the Omicron variant caused milder symptoms and carried a lower risk of hospitalisation than the Delta strain of the coronavirus. However, China remained a cause for worry after it reported 209 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 27, up from 200 a day earlier, mostly in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where Xian, the provincial capital, is in lockdown. Shanghai stocks slipped 0.2%, while the yuan traded flat. The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.1% to 14,237 per dollar for its worst trading day in more than a week. Scotiabank's Gao attributed the rupiah's fall to a technical correction after it was overbought following around a 1% gain in the past two weeks. In Malaysia, stocks were steady after data showed exports for the month of November surged 32% as shipments to the United States continued to grow. Elsewhere, consumer stocks dominated gains on the Singapore and Philippine benchmark indexes, while higher oil prices boosted energy stocks on the Thai bourse, up 0.7%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Gains on Malaysia's benchmark stock index led by oil-related services and equipment provider Dialog Group ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI: Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd, up 2.9%, and Venture Corp , up 1.92% ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 9.4 basis points at 4.413% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0420 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.01 -10.10 1.12 5.66 China +0.02 +2.45 -0.16 3.95 India +0.00 -2.57 0.76 23.13 Indonesia -0.07 -1.37 0.45 10.47 Malaysia -0.02 -3.87 0.27 -5.48 Philippines -0.08 -4.51 0.33 1.94 S.Korea +0.02 -8.46 0.11 4.51 Singapore +0.07 -2.58 0.54 9.74 Taiwan +0.16 +2.93 0.65 23.31 Thailand +0.09 -10.67 0.60 13.59 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX gains; stocks slip

* Study shows T cells effective at blocking Omicron variant * Thai baht eyes best day in 2 weeks, but down ~10% in 2021 * South Korea's won ends 2021 down 8.6%, shares add 3.6% * Philippine equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit firmed on Thursday as Asian currencies benefited from receding worries surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant, although most stock markets dipped in the last trading session of the year for several exchanges. Despite a surge in global COVID-19 infections, investors seemed to focus more on positive news about the Omicron variant. Researchers in South Africa found that T cells, a key part of the immune system's second-line defence, are highly effective at recognising and attacking the Omicron strain, preventing most infections from progressing to critical illness. The ringgit and the baht firmed 0.3% each, the Indian rupee rose 0.2%, while most other currencies pared gains to trade flat but eyed a stronger weekly finish. "One would have to say that the renewed risk appetite from international investors is being most strongly expressed in regional Asian currencies at the moment," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific OANDA. "Asian (stocks) are having a mixed day in contrast, and it appears that some pre-New-Years-Eve book squaring is weighing on markets." Bangkok shares edged higher, while Malaysia, Jakarta and Singapore shed between 0.1% and 0.3%, in a low-volume session. Thursday was also the last trading day for currency and stock markets in Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia, while Singapore will see a shortened session on Friday. The baht was set to end the year as the worst-performing Asian currency with a 10.3% drop due to a delayed recovery in tourism, a key source of revenue for the Thai economy. It would be the currency's second consecutive year of losses. The South Korean won traded flat after having hit a two-week high earlier in the session, while stocks fell 0.5%. The won closed down 8.6% for the year, while shares added 3.6%. However, the Asian trade bellwether's November industrial output left something to cheer for as it indicated global chip shortage was easing, with Barclays analysts optimistic that supply-side bottlenecks could see a meaningful resolution in 2022. Chinese shares rebounded from a near 1% drop in the previous session, fuelled by gains in the tech sector even as the pandemic situation in the country worsened. Philippines equity markets were closed for a holiday and will resume trade on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian rupiah among best performing currencies in 2021, eyes closing down 1.6% versus dollar; stocks up more than 10% in 2021 ** Thai stocks set for ~14% gain, rebounding from an 8% drop last year, while Taiwan equities head for ~24% rise to be the best performer ** The Chinese city of Xian, in its eighth day of lockdown, reported another 155 local COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to its highest seen in any city in the country this year Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0639 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.18 -10.34 -0.40 4.91 China -0.01 +2.51 0.60 4.19 India +0.19 -2.05 0.09 23.23 Indonesia -0.13 -1.60 -0.01 10.38 Malaysia +0.22 -3.62 -0.29 -5.32 Philippines +0.00 -5.92 --- 2.73 S.Korea -0.19 -8.63 -0.52 3.63 Singapore -0.07 -2.38 -0.19 10.14 Taiwan +0.03 +2.90 -0.16 23.66 Thailand +0.42 -10.16 0.22 14.32 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NBC Chicago

S&P 500 Inches Higher After Fresh Record Close

The S&P 500 inched higher Thursday after closing at a new record high in the previous session. The benchmark index rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 35 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.5%. Thursday is the second-to-last trading session of 2021. The end of...
Reuters

Heavily shorted Insignia Systems tracks best month since 1991 on retail buying spree

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar (Reuters) - U.S. media and digital solutions firm Insignia Systems extended its month-long rally into the final hours of December, setting itself up for the best month in decades, as retail investors scooped up shares of the heavily shorted micro-cap company. Insignia added nearly 20% on Thursday as of 0322 GMT and has gained more than fivefold in December, heading for the best monthly performance since its debut in 1991.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.16% to $44.63 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.14% to 4,793.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.06 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps above 2%, Colombia's peso drops to near 21-month lows

(Updates prices) By Susan Mathew Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped 2.2% on its last day of trade for the year on Thursday leading an index of Latin American currencies to above one-month highs, while Colombia's peso dropped amid expectations of soaring inflation. The real is set to gain around 0.8% this month, but will end 7.4% lower for the year - its fifth straight year in the red, but faring better than most regional peers except the Mexican peso, which is down 3.2%. After having gained up to 6% earlier in the year, the real tripped, despite an aggressive tightening cycle by the central bank as investors feared it may choke growth, and as fiscal concerns rose amid populist policies by President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of elections next year. Brazil's fiscal spending cap was waived to fund stimulus programmes. This saw the country post a larger-than-expected primary surplus in November, data on Thursday showed. "Brazil's economy is in a vicious circle: low economic growth increases political pressure to increase expenditure, which leads to higher inflation... depreciation of the exchange rate, and lower economic growth," Credit Suisse analysts highlighted in a note this month. Colombia's peso fell 0.8%, down for the fourth consecutive session and hit a near 21-month low at 4,065.41 against the dollar as forecasts from a Reuters poll showed heightening inflation pressures in part due to a minimum wage hike by the government, leading to expectations of more aggressive rate hikes. MSCI's index of EM currencies gained 1.1% to above one-month highs, while it is down about 2.7% this year. A faster pace of monetary tightening in the United States has been pointed to as a risk factor for emerging markets, but most market experts have said the economies may be more prepared to weather it. Among other currencies, the Chilean and Argentine pesos and the Peruvian sol inched lower, while the Mexican peso gained, tracking strength in crude oil prices. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose above 2% with Sao Paulo stocks and Chilean shares leading gains. Brazilian insurer SulAmerica SA jumped 6% on a deal to acquire 100% of Sompo Saude, a subsidiary of Japan's Sompo Holdings Inc in Brazil. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1222.72 0.39 MSCI LatAm 2132.42 1.98 Brazil Bovespa 105129.49 0.98 Mexico IPC 53113.96 0.69 Chile IPSA 4300.12 1.17 Argentina MerVal 84216.82 0.25 Colombia COLCAP 1411.70 -0.29 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5723 2.14 Mexico peso 20.4937 0.32 Chile peso 851.5 -0.39 Colombia peso 4065.41 -0.76 Peru sol 3.9769 -0.30 Argentina peso 102.7300 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Chizu Nomiyama)
Reuters

Yields dip from one-month highs in light trading

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dipped from one-month highs on Thursday, with no major catalysts to drive market direction and many traders out before the New Year’s holiday. Yields rose on Wednesday as the Treasury sold new seven-year notes to weak demand, the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

A late slide pulls major US indexes just below record highs

A late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier. The benchmark S&P 500 gave up 0.3%. The Dow and the Nasdaq each fell 0.2%. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. Cruise lines fell after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Crude oil prices rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.51%.
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow close down but still poised for big annual gain

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, retreating in thin holiday volume from record highs set early in the session on strong U.S. data including a drop in weekly claims for U.S. unemployment benefits. With one trading day left, the S&P 500 was set to end the...
Reuters

Stocks firm on Europe's last full trading day of 2021

Dec 30 (Reuters) - European shares ended higher on Thursday on hopes fresh curbs and restrictions may not be needed to fight the pandemic going into the new year, but a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX)...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 2.67% to $247.88 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.10% to 15,766.22. The stock's rise snapped a six-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $249.61 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Small caps vs large caps in 2022: Drum roll please...

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. SMALL CAPS VS LARGE CAPS IN 2022: DRUM ROLL PLEASE... (1305 EST/1805 GMT) Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, is out with some...
Reuters

Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged higher on Thursday after fresh U.S. economic data indicated that a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy. The rally also bolstered gains for oil, while...
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow touch record highs as unemployment claims dip

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow hit all-time highs on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States. The blue-chip Dow was set to rise...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

