Lakers at Rockets: Tuesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Houston Rockets should be without at least four rotation players who are in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Tuesday. But as LeBron James leads the Los Angeles Lakers into Toyota Center, the home team should have two of its biggest names back in the lineup.

With Houston kicking off a three-game homestand, starting guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. — who each sat Monday’s loss in Charlotte due to back-to-back maintenance considerations after their recent leg injuries — are expected to return versus James and the Lakers.

Neither team has momentum. Each is 2-8 in its last 10 games. The Lakers are on a five-game losing streak, and the Rockets, four. Both sides have several rotation players out due to injury or the health and safety protocol. As a result, it should be a fun and unpredictable matchup as each team tries to snap its slide.

When and How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 28

Tuesday, Dec. 28 Time: 7 p.m. Central

7 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (10-24)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: David Nwaba

Center: Christian Wood

Los Angeles Lakers (16-18)

Guard: Russell Westbrook

Guard: Wayne Ellington

Forward: Talen Horton-Tucker

Forward: LeBron James

Center: Dwight Howard

The probable Los Angeles lineup is from the Lakers’ official game notes, while the projected Houston lineup is based on expected returnees and known COVID-19 absences (as of late Monday).

Injury reports

The Rockets will not issue their version of Tuesday’s injury report until hours before tipoff, since they are on a back-to-back. But they are expected to be without Jae’Sean Tate, KJ Martin, Garrison Mathews and DJ Augustin, who are in the health and safety protocol.

The Lakers, who are not on a back-to-back, issued their report early. Rajon Rondo, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, and Austin Reaves are in the health and safety protocol and out, while Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out with injuries.

James is listed as probable with a rectus abdominis strain, but considering the sense of urgency with Los Angeles on a shocking skid, the clear expectation is for “King James” to play in Houston.