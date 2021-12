COVID testing sites in Northern Kentucky have been inundated, as long lines and wait times reflected the demand. Pictures here show the high demand at the Royal Drive testing site in Fort Mitchell on Wednesday. Covington police warned of long lines at the drive-in site in Covington and had to close off new cars as it created traffic problems downtown on Tuesday. Users complained of long wait times at the site at the former Sears building in Florence Mall as well.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO