Square Enix is ​​closed Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile follow new details for iOS and Android. First of all, the publication in Japan is specified for the summer of 2022. In addition, one can now pre-registerAs usual, the campaign comes with some bonuses. The game is free to play with microtransactions and is slated to celebrate Fullmetal Alchemist’s 20th anniversary. There is still no announcement for the West.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO