ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Imperial Valley Press Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on Wall...

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Imperial Valley Press Online

Asia stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. Tokyo and Seoul declined while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading Omicron variant. The Dow has now risen six straight trading days, marking the longest streak of gains since...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks mostly higher as Dow, S&P 500 seek new records

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher Thursday after Wall Street hit new highs and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 74 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 rose 0.15%. The Nasdaq Composite traded near the flatline. Wall Street gained Wednesday for its...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hang Seng#Asian Shares#Hong Kong#Covid#Ap#Kospi#Shanghai Composite
Reuters

Dollar edges higher on cautious optimism in thin trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as a dip in weekly jobless claims data helped ease fears that a surge of COVID-19 infections would curb the economic recovery. New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell in the...
MARKETS
International Business Times

US Stocks Follow Europe Higher In Year-end Trading

US stock markets followed European indices higher at open Thursday, in quiet end-of-year trading as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 dominates sentiment. The world's top economy had hit its highest-ever seven-day average of new Covid cases Wednesday. Meanwhile the World Health Organization warned a "tsunami" of infections would push health...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Major global stock indexes closed mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty over the surge in Omicron variant infections tempered optimism that harsh new curbs on business and travel may not be needed. After a weak session in Asian shares, European stock markets traded mixed. The Dow...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Traders Remain Upbeat In Face Of Omicron Surge

European stocks mostly rose Thursday in slow end-of-year trading overshadowed by fears about the Omicron Covid-19 variant, while US markets also pressed higher. Paris and Frankfurt both climbed but London fell, as across the Atlantic the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq all booked gains by late morning.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

US stock indexes inch above record highs in quiet trading

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as gains in health care and communication companies outweighed a pullback in technology and other sectors. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern, a day after notching its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which also set a record high Wednesday, was up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq was up 0.3%. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks firm on Europe's last full trading day of 2021

Dec 30 (Reuters) - European shares ended higher on Thursday on hopes fresh curbs and restrictions may not be needed to fight the pandemic going into the new year, but a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX)...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Defensives and tech lend support to STOXX

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DEFENSIVES AND TECH LEND SUPPORT TO STOXX (0852 GMT) On the last full trading day of the year in Europe, investors are opting...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SenseTime shares rise in Hong Kong debut

Shares of SenseTime Group Inc. rose in their Hong Kong trading debut, after the Chinese artificial-intelligence company raised 5.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($711.8 million) in an initial public offering despite its blacklisting by the U.S.
MARKETS
The Independent

FTSE pulls back from 22-month high as other markets lift

The FTSE 100 recoiled from its pandemic highs on Thursday despite broadly positive sentiment among most other major markets.Traders were more positive with FTSE 250 firms, which held marginally higher, and the junior AIM as the main index lost pace gradually throughout a quiet trading session.The FTSE 100 ended the day 17.68p, or 0.24%, lower at 7,403.01p.Sentiment was positive elsewhere but failed to provide a major lift in London as investors and traders took stock after Wednesday’s increase.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “US markets are leading the way higher this afternoon, with the Nasdaq coming back...
STOCKS
CNBC

European stocks rise in holiday-thinned trade; Storskogen Group up 4%

LONDON – European indexes ended the day higher on Thursday as holiday-thinned trading continued in the region. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 finished up 0.2%, with most major exchanges logging gains. Travel and leisure was the standout gainer with a rise of 1.8%. Global investors are looking for a...
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Mixed; Treasuries Rise On Thin Holiday Trade

US futures contracts on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, along with global shares, were mixed on Thursday, following another record-setting session on Wall Street amid thin trading volume. The market narrative says investors are adding risk on optimism that the world will be able to avoid additional lockdowns in the new year, since Omicron appears to be a milder-than-expected COVID mutation.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end unchanged; tech, pharma stocks gain

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed flat on Thursday, after moving in a narrow range through the day, with technology and pharma stocks posting gains amid some cautious trading due to the country reporting its highest jump in daily COVID-19 cases in a month. The NSE Nifty 50...
MARKETS
Reuters

Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged higher on Thursday after fresh U.S. economic data indicated that a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy. The rally also bolstered gains for oil, while...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy