Christmas is here! Were you ready for it? If you are like most people, there are many things that have happened over the last 24 days to get ready for THE DAY. Actually, it began even before that as it feels like I started getting Black Friday emails right about Labor Day. About the time we wake up from our Thanksgiving nap, we are full on in the middle of Christmas season. There was shopping to do and presents to buy. There were parties and celebrations, Christmas cards to get out, baking to get done and more. I would imagine some of you reading this article are just flat worn out from the busyness of the Christmas season.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO