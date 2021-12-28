ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 killed, officer injured in Colorado shooting spree

By Colleen Flynn, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, including one that sent an officer to the hospital.

Two women were killed and one man was injured in the first shooting in Denver, near First Avenue and Broadway, Chief Paul Pazen said. Then, another man was killed in a shooting a few miles away near 12th Avenue and Williams Street.

Within two hours, police say there was a related shooting in Lakewood, a city outside Denver.

Lakewood police said two people were killed there, one being the suspected shooter. One officer and one other person were also shot and injured. The officer was taken to the hospital.

Police were still searching the area Monday night for additional suspects.

Officers also exchanged gunfire with the suspect near Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver.

Denver Police confirmed all the shootings were connected.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen said.

