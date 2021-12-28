Burglar, now fugitive, walks away from San Diego reentry program

Authorities sought Gilbert Escobedo for allegedly walking away from a reentry program in San Diego. | Photo courtesy of CDCR

Authorities on Monday were seeking an offender who walked away from the Male Community Re-entry Program facility in San Diego.

The suspect was identified as Gilbert Escobedo, 35. He was described as 6-feet-1 inches tall and weighing about 203 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

An emergency search began for him at about 3:15 p.m. after Escobedo’s GPS monitor notified authorities of tampering while he was on an approved community leave, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Escobedo was serving a two-year sentence for second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. He transferred to the MCRP in November and was scheduled to be released to parole supervision in February 2022.

The MCRP allows eligible participants committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community.

The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use and disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, according to the CDCR.