Rod Stewart’s Long Time Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier Dead At 68

societyofrock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin Le Mesurier, known for being the guitarist associated with artists such as Rod Stewart, has died at the age of 68. Days before Christmas, Robin has passed away on December 21 after battling cancer. In 1973, Le Mesurier’s debut with his band The Reign. After being...

societyofrock.com

Daily Mail

Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier who played with Rod Stewart and The Wombles dies aged 68: Rocker son of Dad's Army star John Le Mesurier loses cancer battle six years after joining Faces reunion tour

Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier who is known for his collaborations with rock musicians Rod Stewart and Johnny Hallyday has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. The British musician, who was a member of the iconic pop-rock band The Wombles before he went on to perform alongside Rod Stewart and tour the US during the 1980s, passed away yesterday, friends of the guitarist announced today.
