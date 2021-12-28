ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot Games agrees to pay $100 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

By Thompson Reuters
 2 days ago
(Reuters) – Tencent Holdings’ Riot Games on Monday said it has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former women employees. The company said it will pay $80 million to the members...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

