ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VIENNA (Reuters) – Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Monday with Tehran focused on one side of the original bargain, lifting sanctions against it, despite scant progress on reining in its atomic activities. The seventh round of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KHON2

Iran launches rocket into space amid Vienna nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, authorities announced Thursday, without saying whether any of the objects had entered Earth’s orbit. It was not clear when the launch happened or what devices the carrier brought with it. Iran...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
abc27 News

Biden, Putin to hold call as Russia-Ukraine tension smolders

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine during their second call in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis. Ahead of Thursday’s call, the White House indicated that Biden would make clear to Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even […]
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Iran’s ‘dragging its feet’ on return to nuclear deal, US says

Talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal that have resumed in Vienna show some progress but it’s “far too slow,” a U.S. official said Tuesday. “Iran has at best been dragging its feet in the talks while accelerating its nuclear escalation,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a press briefing. “We have been very clear that that won’t work.”
VIENNA, GA
Phys.org

Iranian state TV says Tehran launched rocket into space

Iran on Thursday announced it launched a satellite carrier rocket bearing three devices into space, though it's unclear whether any of the objects entered orbit around the Earth. The state TV report, as well as others by Iran's semiofficial news agencies, did not say when the launch was conducted nor...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#U S Sanctions#Tehran#Reuters#Iranian#The European Union
Washington Times

Failure in the Iran nuclear talks

Operating on the nonsensical policy that anything former President Donald Trump did should be reversed, the Biden administration reengaged in indirect talks with Iran to return to the disastrous 2015 nuclear deal framework. Sending the worst possible negotiator, Bob Malley, to Vienna, President Biden promised the American people the U.S....
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
Reuters

Iran, Russia upbeat about progress of nuclear talks in Vienna

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Iran and Russia sounded upbeat about talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday, with Tehran saying an accord was possible if other parties showed "good faith" and a Russian negotiator reporting "indisputable progress". Iran and the United States resumed the indirect talks...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief says war games were warning to Israel

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says war games conducted this week in the country were intended to send a message to Israel. The military drill, which reportedly included firing ballistic...
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy