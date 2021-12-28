ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. says supports Somalian PM’s efforts for rapid, credible elections

By Thompson Reuters
 2 days ago
NAIROBI (Reuters) – The United States has said the attempted suspension of Somalian Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble was alarming and...

