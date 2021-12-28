ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber Gets Its Own EVs That Are Comfort-First, Convenient & Greener

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the UK aiming to go electric by the end of the decade, ride-hailing service Uber is also pivoting toward change, with a partnership with local electric mobility company Arrival. Dubbed the Arrival Car, this new EV was developed specifically for the ride-hailing industry. Designed with both driver and...

Green Car Reports

Arrival reveals its EV especially designed for Uber and ride hailing

In Europe and in the U.S. alike, ride hailing needs to go fully electric as soon as possible. Otherwise it’s adding to local pollution issues and global warming. And yet the needs of ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft are quite different versus typical personal use. They are essentially the new generation of taxi fleets. And it appears that the UK-based company Arrival last week recognized exactly that—with an early driving prototype focusing on what truly best serves that need.
CARS
The Next Web

Arrival’s made-for-Uber EV prototype looks like an elegant minivan

Arrival, the Anglo-American startup that aims to shake up the design and manufacturing of EV fleets, is ready to show us the first prototype of its Car (yes, with a capital C). As you might have already guessed, this is no ordinary passenger vehicle. Instead, the Arrival Car has been...
HOME & GARDEN
hypebeast.com

Arrival Unveils Its First Electric Vehicle Designed for Uber Drivers

After announcing their partnership back in May, Uber and Arrival have now unveiled the Arrival Car, a collaborative EV designed specifically for ridesharing. Designed primarily with functionality and comfort in mind, the new vehicle carries a very simple design on its exterior, largely resembling a minivan with a slightly more futuristic twist. An elongated windshield extends upwards to cover the length of the roof, giving both the driver and passengers a roomier and more relaxed riding experience, while a boxed rear provides enough luggage space for two large suitcases and two smaller ones.
CARS
MotorAuthority

EV startup Arrival reveals dedicated car for Uber drivers

Uber wants its drivers worldwide to make the switch to electric vehicles and has set targets of 2025 for the city of London and 2030 for Europe and North America. But rather than have its drivers only rely on established automakers to source their cars, Uber has partnered with British EV startup Arrival to develop a dedicated car for ride-hailing fleets.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Vehicles#Convenient Greener
Jalopnik

Uber Wants Drivers To Foot The Bill For Its Greenwashing

Uber has an awful record of exploiting workers. In the US, the ride-hailing firm and its rival Lyft have both backed bills to limits workers rights, and Uber only started offering its UK drivers pensions after a court ordered it. Despite successful efforts to avoid recognizing the people who do the labor that creates its revenue as “employees,” it’s still lost $25 billion dollars since 2016, and it’s not exactly clear how they plan to make money.
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

All-Electric Arrival Bus Starts Proving Ground Trials In The UK

UK-based EV startup Arrival has started proving ground trials of its all-electric Bus as scheduled. Trials started at a local testing facility in the UK, where the vehicles will be going through rigorous validation and testing ahead of certification. The Arrival Bus promises a new, improved public transportation for all...
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
SlashGear

Waymo and Zeekr team up to build a fleet of sleek autonomous EV taxis

Chinese company Geely Holding Group has announced that its Zeekr brand has teamed with Waymo to develop a self-driving EV taxi intended for use in the US. Once the development and manufacturing process is complete, the upcoming autonomous electric vehicle will be delivered to Waymo, which will integrated the new vehicles with its existing Waymo Driver platform.
CARS
Detroit News

The best EVs of 2021: Here are five battery-powered standouts

This year, it seems, all anyone ever wanted to talk about in the car world were electric vehicles. In March, nine EU countries urged the European Commission to accelerate an EU-wide phaseout of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. In November, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced legislation that will require all newly built homes and office buildings in England to include electric vehicle charging capabilities. As of Dec. 1, more than 15 U.S. states had pledged to phase out sales of new cars with combustion engines; at least two more such moves are pending.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

EV Startup Nikola Delivers Its First Electric Semi Trucks to L.A. Customer

Nikola, an American electric-truck startup, has delivered its first two vehicles to a customer operating at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The Tre BEV is an electric semi with a claimed 350 miles of range via a 753.0-kWh battery. If the pilot program goes well, Nikola plans...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW's Electric Cars Are About To Get Faster Charging For Free

Volkswagen is upping the charging speed on its ID models with the bigger, 77-kWh battery with an over-the-air update. It's also upgrading vehicles to be able to do bidirectional charging, which means it can provide power to your house if you lose it in a storm. All of this, as well as adding more charging points, are part of VW's plan to make EV ownership easier in Europe, though we could see our ID.4 getting the same upgrades.
CARS
webbikeworld.com

UK Army Joins the Bandwagon in Testing Electric Motorcycles for ‘Air Portability’

Let’s face it – electric motorcycles weren’t chosen by the masses because they were easier to make, better, more fool-proof. That’s the dream, but not the reality. They do, however, pose a huge potential for the future when it comes to energy efficiency and functional usefulness – and for the UK military, that future is now.
CARS
Industry Week

GM Delivers First of its New Ultium EV Lineup

General Motors Inc. announced December 17 that it had delivered its first electric Hummers and that its subsidiary, BrightDrop LLC, had similarly delivered the first of its electric delivery vans to FedEx Corp. Both vehicles are built on GM’s “Ultium” EV platform, which the company says will drive it to meet or surpass electric automaker Tesla Motors in sales by 2025.
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

FedEx Gets Its First BrightDrop EV Vans

FedEx receives the first five BrightDrop EV600 electric delivery vans from GM's last-mile start-up. The EV600 offers 600 cubic feet of cargo space and a range of up to 250 miles. Production of the EV600 began earlier this quarter, with GM using a manufacturing partner before full-volume assembly begins in...
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Hertz Begins Installing EV Chargers For Its First Tesla Model 3 Rentals

Hertz has started installing EV chargers for some of its first Tesla Model 3 rentals, Drive Tesla Canada reports. Hertz is preparing for the rise in customers choosing an EV over an ICE vehicle and is installing EV chargers at some of their rental lots. One such lot is at the Fort Myers International Airport where a recent permit, issued last week, showed that Hertz is building Tesla chargers for its new vehicles. The valuation of $50,000 shows that this will be a pretty large charging station.
CARS
ccenterdispatch.com

What Electric Cars Does Volvo Make?

Volvo introduced its first all-electric model, the XC40 Recharge, in 2020 but has announced its intention to sell only electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 and to be fully carbon neutral by 2040. For now, Volvo offers two EV models along with a slate of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars. Here’s a rundown of electrified Volvo models that you can purchase today. The MSRPs listed below are base prices and do not include destination charges, nor do they reflect any state and federal incentives, rebates, or credits.
CARS
Popular Science

Ford’s charging into an era where EVs are power stations on wheels

Running out of fuel in a gasoline-fueled car is an age-old tale, a problem that can usually be solved with a jerry can and a bit of leg work to the nearest service station. Electric cars are a different story, given that you can’t store enough electricity in a portable container (at least not yet), so it’s only natural that owners transitioning to the new tech could feel some range anxiety.
CARS
SlashGear

Toyota Is Finally Taking EVs Seriously: Why We’re Excited

Toyota surprised the industry in mid-December when it announced not one, but 12 upcoming electric vehicles (EVs). The news (via Toyota) was a welcome revelation to many, including SlashGear, and marks a bit of a departure from the company’s previous messaging. Grzegorz Czapski/Shutterstock. Toyota helped launch the EV market...
CARS

