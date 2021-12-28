ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

$3 billion IonQ Quantum Computers Making Barium Ion Qubits

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIonQ went public and is currently valued at $3.4 billion and was briefly over $6 billion in market value. IonQ plans to use barium ions as qubits in its systems, bringing about a wave of advantages it believes will enable advanced quantum computing architectures. IonQ has built its systems to date...

www.nextbigfuture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

MIT Researchers Just Discovered an AI Mimicking the Brain on Its Own

In 2019, The MIT Press Reader published a pair of interviews with Noam Chomsky and Steven Pinker, two of the world’s foremost linguistic and cognitive scientists. The conversations, like the men themselves, vary in their framing and treatment of key issues surrounding their areas of expertise. When asked about machine learning and its contributions to cognitive science, however, their opinions gather under the banner of skepticism and something approaching disappointment.
ENGINEERING
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computers#Quantum State#Quantum Technology#Ionq#Nextbigfuture Com
scitechdaily.com

“Split” Photon Provides New Way To See Light – Predicts Existence of Previously-Unimaginable Particle

When Italian physicist Ettore Majorana suggested that electrons could be split into halves nearly a century ago, the revolutionary idea was largely underappreciated. It now serves as a cornerstone of physics. Leveraging the same curiosity as Majorana, researchers from Dartmouth’s Viola Research Group are predicting that split photons may also...
PHYSICS
studyfinds.org

Are diamonds the missing link to quantum computing?

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Flawed diamonds could be key in unlocking the next generation of computing and perhaps one day the quantum internet, a new study suggests. Revolutionary new tech allowing for unhackable networks and information that travels faster than the speed of light could be one step closer due to the new discovery.
ENGINEERING
IFLScience

Quantum Computer Can Now Automatically Correct Errors In Major Breakthrough

Future quantum computers will have the ability to perform calculations that are unthinkable with even the most powerful existing supercomputer. But before getting there, there are many barriers to overcome. One of them is error-correcting. Researchers at ETH Zurich have shown, for the first time, that it is possible to...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Intelligence System Enables Machines That See the World More Like Humans Do

A new “common-sense” approach to computer vision enables artificial intelligence that interprets scenes more accurately than other systems do. Computer vision systems sometimes make inferences about a scene that fly in the face of common sense. For example, if a robot were processing a scene of a dinner table, it might completely ignore a bowl that is visible to any human observer, estimate that a plate is floating above the table, or misperceive a fork to be penetrating a bowl rather than leaning against it.
SOFTWARE
Newswise

PPPL unravels a puzzle to speed the development of fusion energy

Newswise — Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory have developed an effective computational method to simulate the crazy-quilt movement of free electrons during experimental efforts to harness on Earth the fusion power that drives the sun and stars. The method cracks a complex equation that can enable improved control of the random and fast-moving moving electrons in the fuel for fusion energy.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What Is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) simply means intelligence in machines, in contrast to natural intelligence found in humans and other natural organisms. Artificial intelligence gained its name and became a formal field of research in 1956, and initial work led to new tools for solving mathematical problems. However, researchers discovered that creating an AI is incredibly difficult, and progress slowed in the 1970s. More recently, increases in computing power and availability of massive data sets have set the groundwork for advances in AI.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Measuring the capabilities of quantum computers

Quantum computers can now run interesting programs, but each processor's capability-the set of programs that it can run successfully-is limited by hardware errors. These errors can be complicated, making it difficult to accurately predict a processor's capability. Benchmarks can be used to measure capability directly, but current benchmarks have limited flexibility and scale poorly to many-qubit processors. We show how to construct scalable, efficiently verifiable benchmarks based on any program by using a technique that we call circuit mirroring. With it, we construct two flexible, scalable volumetric benchmarks based on randomized and periodically ordered programs. We use these benchmarks to map out the capabilities of twelve publicly available processors, and to measure the impact of program structure on each one. We find that standard error metrics are poor predictors of whether a program will run successfully on today's hardware, and that current processors vary widely in their sensitivity to program structure.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Research Team Reaches Milestone in Quantum Computing with Error Correction

Dec. 17, 2021 — Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the TU Delft and TNO—have reached a milestone in quantum error correction. They have integrated high-fidelity operations on encoded quantum data with a scalable scheme for repeated data stabilization. The researchers report their findings in the December issue of Nature Physics.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

New Performance Benchmark: Measuring a Quantum Computer’s Power Just Got Faster and More Accurate

Scientists at Sandia National Labs invent new yardstick for benchmarking performance. What does a quantum computer have in common with a top draft pick in sports? Both have attracted lots of attention from talent scouts. Quantum computers, experimental machines that can perform some tasks faster than supercomputers, are constantly evaluated, much like young athletes, for their potential to someday become game-changing technology.
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

Is Your Company Ready for Quantum Computing?

Quantum computing (QC) is becoming more common across the enterprise and industrial landscape. Its growing use has led many vendors to begin productizing QC software and hardware solutions. We've been talking about QC for years now, but the actual development and availability of products has taken a long time to reach the market.
SOFTWARE
ScienceBlog.com

A-list candidate for fault-free quantum computing delivers surprise

A Rice University-led study is forcing physicists to rethink superconductivity in uranium ditelluride, an A-list material in the worldwide race to create fault-tolerant quantum computers. Uranium ditelluride crystals are believed to host a rare “spin-triplet” form of superconductivity, but puzzling experimental results published this week in Nature have upended the...
COMPUTERS
College of William and Mary

DOE selects W&M physicists to solve critical component of quantum computing

The computers and sensors of the future are being engineered one atom at a time. A team of theoretical quantum physicists at William & Mary have partnered with materials scientists to develop a new tool for harnessing the power of subatomic conductivity. “Our role as theoretical physicists is to think...
SCIENCE
Wired UK

A Quantum Leap in Computing is Good for the Climate Crisis

Understanding how molecules interact at the atomic level is essential to generating breakthroughs in areas such as drug discovery, fighting climate change and advancing materials science. To accelerate these crucial developments, scientists need the ability to accurately simulate molecules in software in order to study their properties and interactions. In 2022, improvements in quantum hardware and software will allow these simulations to happen in important areas for the first time, paving the way for a new era in molecular science.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy