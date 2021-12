Covid-19 cases in Alaska — the vast majority of which are related to the Delta variant — continue to decline. The state reported its first and so far only instance of the Omicron variant on Monday. However, health officials caution there are likely more cases of the new variant in Alaska than have been detected and warn that, even though preliminary cases appear milder, Omicron still has the potential to overwhelm the state’s health care system.

13 DAYS AGO