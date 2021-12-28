Tulsa Man Receives Consecutive Life Sentences For 2020 Double-Murder

A Tulsa man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two people in 2020.

Davion Dominique Wilkes pleaded guilty to 2 counts of murder on Monday. In April of 2020 Wilkes shot and killed 57-year-old Jane Hall and 34-year-old Bayron Rodriguez at the Westminster Apartment Complex near 51st and Memorial.

Police say the two were working at the complex when Wilkes killed them. Wilkes received 2-life sentences and won't be eligible for parole.