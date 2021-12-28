ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

By YURI KAGEYAMA
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LEtB_0dXDglJr00
Hong Kong Financial Markets People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by the rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 1.0% to 28,960.31 in morning trading. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.1% to 3,002.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 23,201.42, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.2% to 3,610.32. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day.

Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the world, but experts are warning the region likely won't be spared.

Japan has yet to see such a wave of new cases. Many areas are bustling with yearend shoppers, and many events are being held with spectators, although most people are wearing masks.

New daily cases in Japan have totaled about 200 lately. There have been relatively few COVID-related deaths so far with some recent days having none. Still, analysts warned uncertainties lie ahead.

“Record rallies are a tad too optimistic,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank, pointing to huge numbers of omicron cases in Europe and the U.S.

Technology companies led U.S. stocks broadly higher on Monday, extending the market's recent rally and nudging the S&P 500 to another all-time high.

Wall Street kicked off the final week in a banner year for the stock market with mostly muted trading as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to 4,791.19, its fourth straight gain. The benchmark index, which capped a holiday-shortened week Thursday with a record high, is on pace to close out the year with a 27.6% gain. It has notched 69 all-time highs so far this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to 36,302.38 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4% to 15,871.26.

The major indexes posted weekly gains last week as fears ebbed about the potential impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant. However, much is still uncertain about omicron, which is spreading quickly and prompting a return to pandemic restrictions in some places.

Small company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 index gained 0.9%, to 2,261.46.

Trading is expected to be quiet but potentially volatile this week as the omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread quickly throughout the U.S. and overseas. However most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021, and are like to hold their ground until next week.

Airline stocks closed lower on the news of pandemic-related cancellations. Delta Air Lines fell 0.8% and United Airlines slipped 0.6%.

Shares in cruise line operators also fell. Norwegian Cruise Line slid 2.6% for one of the biggest declines in the S&P 500. Carnival dropped 1.2% and Royal Caribbean fell 1.3%.

Authorities in many countries have doubled down on vaccination efforts as omicron outbreaks complicate efforts stave off fresh lockdowns while hospitals are still under strain from delta variant infections.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 27 cents to $75.84 from $75.57 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.78 on Monday to $75.57.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 27 cents to $78.87 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to $114.86 from $114.87. The euro cost $1.1325, inching down from $1.1327.

___

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Dollar and yen falls broadly on continued risk sentiment

The greenback ended lower against majority of its peers except versus safe-haven yen on holiday-thinned trading Wednesday on continued risk sentiment as investors focused on widespread of Omicron cases. Versus the Japanese yen, despite dollar found renewed buying at 114.75 in Asia and rallied to a fresh 1-month high of...
CURRENCIES
KRMG

Global stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. London and Frankfurt opened lower and Tokyo and Seoul also declined. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street futures were higher after...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks mostly higher as Dow, S&P 500 seek new records

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher Thursday after Wall Street hit new highs and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 74 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 rose 0.15%. The Nasdaq Composite traded near the flatline. Wall Street gained Wednesday for its...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Europe#Covid#Markets#Asian#Ap#Kospi#Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite#Vishnu#Mizuho Bank
NBC Chicago

S&P 500 Inches Higher After Fresh Record Close

The S&P 500 inched higher Thursday after closing at a new record high in the previous session. The benchmark index rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 35 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.5%. Thursday is the second-to-last trading session of 2021. The end of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, Gets Year-End Boost from U.S. Record Close

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Thursday morning, getting a small boost as its U.S. counterparts hit another record close as volumes remained light in the last few trading days of 2021. Japan’s Nikkei 225 inched down 0.09% by 9:06 PM ET (2:06 AM GMT) while...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar edges higher on cautious optimism in thin trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as a dip in weekly jobless claims data helped ease fears that a surge of COVID-19 infections would curb the economic recovery. New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell in the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

US Stocks Follow Europe Higher In Year-end Trading

US stock markets followed European indices higher at open Thursday, in quiet end-of-year trading as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 dominates sentiment. The world's top economy had hit its highest-ever seven-day average of new Covid cases Wednesday. Meanwhile the World Health Organization warned a "tsunami" of infections would push health...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Major global stock indexes closed mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty over the surge in Omicron variant infections tempered optimism that harsh new curbs on business and travel may not be needed. After a weak session in Asian shares, European stock markets traded mixed. The Dow...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

US stock indexes inch above record highs in quiet trading

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as gains in health care and communication companies outweighed a pullback in technology and other sectors. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern, a day after notching its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which also set a record high Wednesday, was up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq was up 0.3%. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Traders Remain Upbeat In Face Of Omicron Surge

European stocks mostly rose Thursday in slow end-of-year trading overshadowed by fears about the Omicron Covid-19 variant, while US markets also pressed higher. Paris and Frankfurt both climbed but London fell, as across the Atlantic the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq all booked gains by late morning.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Defensives and tech lend support to STOXX

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DEFENSIVES AND TECH LEND SUPPORT TO STOXX (0852 GMT) On the last full trading day of the year in Europe, investors are opting...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar ticks up against rivals in thin holiday trading

The dollar ticked up against major rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday, as investors remained cautiously optimistic about the economic consequences of a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Reuters data shows global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven days but, comforted by...
MARKETS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy