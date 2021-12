Part 24 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University. 1971-2021”. There would not have been many American college campuses that President Lyndon Baines Johnson could have visited in September 1968 without drawing a crowd of student protestors. Although it undoubtedly helped that his visit was not announced ahead of time, the nation’s 36th president must have been relieved by the warm welcome he received at TMC.

